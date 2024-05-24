Five Dustin Poirier Fights To Watch Before UFC 302

Poirier has operated under the mantra of “Paid In Full” for quite some time, and at UFC 302 on June 1, he’ll have another shot at achieving the one thing that has eluded him over the course of his illustrious career – becoming an undisputed UFC champion.

Before Poirier fights incumbent lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, recap these five incredible fights from “The Diamond”.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 1

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – April 14, 2018