Five Dustin Poirier Fights To Watch Before UFC 302

With 30 UFC fights to his name, picking just five to represent Dustin Poirier’s body of work isn’t exactly easy. If we are talking about just Fight of the Night-level bangers, Lafayette, Louisiana’s own has nine of them – that’s the second most FOTN bonuses in UFC history. Poirier also has 22 UFC wins, with 15 of those coming by knockout or submission.
In other words, what Poirier has accomplished in his 13-plus years in the Octagon has made him one of the biggest and most beloved stars in the sport.
Poirier has operated under the mantra of “Paid In Full” for quite some time, and at UFC 302 on June 1, he’ll have another shot at achieving the one thing that has eluded him over the course of his illustrious career – becoming an undisputed UFC champion.
Before Poirier fights incumbent lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, recap these five incredible fights from “The Diamond”.
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 1
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – April 14, 2018
The first meeting between Poirier and Gaethje was one of the wildest fights I’ve ever seen. The two lightweights stood in the pocket and threw everything they had at each other and for as long as it lasted, it was madness.
Poirier walked through the fire of Gaethje’s relentless leg kicks to land his strikes and do damage to Gaethje. At the start of the fourth round, he caught Gaethje and was able to overwhelm him to get the TKO victory. The bout was considered the best fight of 2018.
Dustin Poirier vs Eddie Alvarez 2
UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28, 2018
An illegal knee put a halt to the first bout between Poirier and Alvarez, and a second illegal strike was pivotal in their rematch. Alvarez had Poirier up against the fence and threw a “12 to 6” elbow that forced him to lose the dominant position.
The bout resumed with the two in the center of the Octagon where within 15 seconds of the restart, Poirier hurt Alvarez and unleashed a furious 30 second blitz that folded Alvarez. It was epic and set Poirier up for an opportunity at the interim UFC lightweight title in his next bout.
Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway 2
UFC 236 – April 13, 2019
Poirier and Holloway are two of the most exciting fighters we’ve ever seen compete in the Octagon, so adding a belt to the mix only made their interim title fight at UFC 236 more exciting.
Holloway stuck to his game of out striking his opponents and relying on his iron chin while Poirier mixed his game up well to land power strikes and inflict damage. The two went the full 25-minute distance and had everyone on the edge of their seats on the way to Poirier winning the interim title by unanimous decision.
Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – June 27, 2020
Full transparency, if this fight was in front of a crowd it would be considered an instant classic. Poirier and Hooker talked plenty of game ahead of this fight and it had that big fight feeling.
The fight was a banger from start to finish, but round two might have been one of the craziest rounds I’ve ever seen. Serious damage was dealt by both Poirier and Hooker, with “The Hangman” ending the round with more momentum. But Poirier turned the tables and looked unbeatable over the championship rounds en route to a standout victory.
Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis
UFC 299 – March 9, 2024
When Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis was announced, many fight fans were confused why Poirier was fighting so far back in the rankings, but like the UFC matchmakers tend to do, they put together a banger fight that delivered a signature performance from Poirier.
Poirier stood in the fire with Saint Denis and landed massive power strikes that dropped the rising French star. He also attempted multiple guillotine chokes that had the entire arena screaming – especially his corner – before he put together a highlight reel sequence that shut the lights out on Saint Denis. The win propelled Poirier to a title shot at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev.
