Five Derrick Lewis Fights To Watch Before UFC São Paulo

Athletes
This weekend, Derrick Lewis returns to the Octagon to headline UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis in São Paulo, Brazil, and, per usual, fans are waiting to see if the prolific striker can score another knockout.
Since his UFC debut in 2014, Lewis has been a knockout sensation, setting a UFC record with an impressive tally of 14 knockouts. His finishes range from quick, devastating blows to brutal ground-and-pound stoppages, targeting some formidable opponents along the way.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
Before he aims for his 15th knockout in the Octagon, let’s revisit Lewis’s most unforgettable fights.
vs Chris Daukaus [Watch On UFC Fightpass]
In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus, heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis made history by securing the most knockouts in UFC history.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC São Paulo
He achieved this milestone by finishing Chris Daukaus in the first round, marking his 13th knockout and breaking his tie Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown.
At the beginning of the bout, Daukaus chose a strategic approach and utilized a hit-and-move tactic to avoid getting cornered against the fence. Meanwhile, Lewis was able to find success during exchanges. With less than two minutes remaining in the round, Lewis launched a relentless attack on Daukaus. Despite Daukaus being cut, he endured the initial onslaught. But when Lewis resumed his assault, a heavy right hand connected, causing Daukaus to fall.
The 10 Best Fight Cards Of All-Time | UFC 30th Anniversary
Referee Mark Smith intervened and halted the fight at the 3:36 mark in the first round.
vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima [Watch On UFC Fightpass]
Free Fight | Derrick Lewis vs Marcus Rogério de Lima
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Free Fight | Derrick Lewis vs Marcus Rogério de Lima
/
Once more, the UFC Knockout King showcased complete dominance in the Octagon!
First Time At Madison Square Garden | UFC 30th Anniversary
Derrick Lewis opened his bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and maintained complete control, relentlessly attacking until he secured the victory at 33 seconds into the first.
This win not only ended his three-fight losing streak but also marked his 14th knockout triumph, elevating his UFC record to 18-9.
vs Alexander Volkov [Watch On UFC Fightpass]
In the closing moments of UFC 229, it seemed as if Volkov was clearly taking this one.
Lewis found himself consistently over-powered throughout the three-round bout while Volkov had maintained control and distance, landing some serious jabs and teep kicks that gave him a sizeable lead.
The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster
With only half a minute left in the bout, Volkov just needed to avoid any trouble to secure that victory. But in true Lewis fashion, he delivered two heavy right hands that sat Volkov down. Referee Herb Dean stepped in with just 10 seconds left on the clock. This victory represented Lewis' third consecutive win since his previous loss to Mark Hunt.
vs Curtis Blaydes [Watch On UFC Fightpass]
Derrick Lewis finished the UFC Vegas 19 main event seamlessly by landing a heavy blow on Curtis Blaydes.
READ: Alex Pereira Aims For Another Signature Moment In New York City | UFC 295
While Blaydes attempted to use his wrestling skills, Lewis expertly timed an uppercut that landed with explosive force, causing Blaydes to collapse to the canvas.
The knockout occurred at 1:26 into the second round. With this victory, Lewis had secured his fourth consecutive win, bringing him closer to a title shot.
vs Aleksei Oleinik [Watch On UFC Fightpass]
At UFC Fight Night 174, Derrick Lewis faced submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik, a matchup that many believed seemed unfavorable for “The Black Beast.”
UFC MONTHLY REPORT | OCTOBER 2023
Despite initial setbacks where Lewis allowed the fight to go to the ground, giving Oleinik the advantage, the second round saw a dramatic shift. Lewis, seemingly fed up with the grappling, knocked Oleinik down in the second with a right hand. He followed that by mercilessly hitting Oleinik with some ground-and-pound and eventually ending the fight.
Getting his hand raised served as a reminder of Lewis’s exceptional striking.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.