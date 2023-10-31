Five Derrick Lewis Fights To Watch Before UFC São Paulo

Since his UFC debut in 2014, Lewis has been a knockout sensation, setting a UFC record with an impressive tally of 14 knockouts. His finishes range from quick, devastating blows to brutal ground-and-pound stoppages, targeting some formidable opponents along the way.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Before he aims for his 15th knockout in the Octagon, let’s revisit Lewis’s most unforgettable fights.

vs Chris Daukaus [Watch On UFC Fightpass]