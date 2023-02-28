Five Ciryl Gane Fights To Watch Before UFC 285

Ciryl Gane of France reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis in their interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Gane dominated the entire fight against the No. 2 ranked contender in the world, staying calm and collected throughout the entire fight and continuing to land things that Lewis was unable to defend. An unloading of punches in the third round left Gane with the belt around his waist at the end of the night.

He answered any doubts or questions that people may have had about him with this victory. The only question that came after this fight was when Gane would fight for the undisputed title against the champion at the time, Francis Ngannou.

Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa)

“Bon Gamin” bounced back from the first loss in his career, which came against Ngannou, in a big way in front of the French crowd as the UFC made its way to France for the first time. It was a clash of hard-hitting heavyweights as Gane faced Tai Tuivasa, who came into the fight on a five-fight win streak, all by knockouts.