Five Caio Borralho Fights To Watch Before UFC São Paulo

Athletes
Rising contender Caio “The Natural” Borralho has managed to pass every test thrown at him thus far, and he walks into this weekend with a 4-0 UFC record as he’s set to face Abus Magomedov at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis in São Paulo, Brazil.
Before that goes down, check out some of the best Borralho bouts here:
vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)
Caio Borralho extended his undefeated streak in the Octagon by securing a second-round submission against Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event at UFC on ESPN: Song vs Simón.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
Despite his initial difficulties with takedowns, Borralho managed to take Oleksiejczuk down late in the opening round and took no time gaining control in the second. Transitioning from three-quarter mount to the back, he applied a rear-naked choke, marking his fourth consecutive UFC win and extending his undefeated streak to 14 fights.
The dominant performance solidified Borralho’s position as a strong middleweight contender and hinted at the potential for an even tougher challenge in his future bouts.
vs Makhmud Muradov (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)
At UFC 280, Borralho maintained his unbeaten status inside the Octagon with a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Makhmud Muradov, marking his third win of 2022.
RELATED: Brazilian Breakdown
This fight represented a notable step up in competition for Borralho, who had previously defeated fellow graduates from Dana White’s Contender Series in his initial outings. Despite the challenge, Borralho showcased his superior grappling skills, effectively controlling the fight by forcing the action into his comfort zone.
With an impressive overall record at the time of 13-1 and a perfect 3-0 UFC record, Borralho had firmly established himself as a standout from the previous year’s DWCS graduating class.
vs Armen Petrosyan (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)
In the middleweight bout between two DWCS alumni, Borralho managed to secure a unanimous decision victory over Armen Petrosyan after three rounds.
Borralho initiated the action in the opening minute with a combination of strikes used to set up a takedown. He followed that by focusing on Petrosyan’s arm before gaining control of his back. Despite Petrosyan’s efforts to defend on the ground, he couldn’t escape the body triangle Borralho had secured him in before the round ended.
MORE UFC SÃO PAULO: Fight By Fight Preview | Borralho's Fight Week Interview | Five Derrick Lewis Fights To Watch
The fight returned to the mat early in the second, with Borralho once again dictating the pace. Although Petrosyan managed to escape after a minute, he resorted to kicking Borralho’s legs until Borralho regained his feet.
With two minutes remaining, Borralho executed another takedown and took Petrosyan’s back, maintaining control until the round ended.
In the final round, Petrosyan attempted to take the offensive, evading Borralho’s initial takedown but succumbing to the second attempt. Despite getting back up quickly, Petrosyan found himself trapped against the fence until the final moments of the fight.
vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)
In the middleweight co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Lique vs Muhammed, Borralho emerged victorious against fellow DWCS alum Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via technical unanimous decision.
FREE FIGHTS: Almeida vs Rozenstruik | Lewis vs Rogério de Lima
Borralho initially gained control by executing a sweep early in the fight, allowing him to take Omargadzhiev’s back. Despite Omargadzhiev’s efforts, Borralho maintained dominance, both in striking and grappling, in the second round.
The turning point occurred in the third when an accidental knee on a downed Omargadzhiev led to the fight being stopped. Once the fight was waved off and sent to the scorecards, Borralho was declared the winner, bringing his record to 11-1.
vs Jessie Murray (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)
During season 5 of DWCS, the Brazilian middleweight emerged as one of the standout prospects of the season. Despite securing a victory, many were surprised when Dana White didn’t offer him a contract.
Despite this, Borralho remained prepared, and just three weeks later, he returned to the APEX in a higher weight class. This time, it took him less than two minutes to change the UFC CEO’s mind. He aggressively pursued Murray, landing two impressive left hands and a subsequent right hook. His relentless ground-and-pound sealed the deal, earning him a spot on the UFC roster.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.