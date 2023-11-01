Five Caio Borralho Fights To Watch Before UFC São Paulo

Before that goes down, check out some of the best Borralho bouts here:

vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Watch on UFC Fight Pass)

Caio Borralho extended his undefeated streak in the Octagon by securing a second-round submission against Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event at UFC on ESPN: Song vs Simón.

Despite his initial difficulties with takedowns, Borralho managed to take Oleksiejczuk down late in the opening round and took no time gaining control in the second. Transitioning from three-quarter mount to the back, he applied a rear-naked choke, marking his fourth consecutive UFC win and extending his undefeated streak to 14 fights.