Five Caio Borralho Fights To Watch Before UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Borralho’s UFC debut came after two stints on Dana White’s Contender Series and if not for an accidental illegal knee, it would have been a stellar introduction to the Sāo Paulo product.

Slated in the co-main event for his debut, Borralho was busy and accurate against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, and he showed plenty of prowess in the grappling department with a great sweep in the first round. Throughout the fight he was efficient, and it felt like he had Omargadzhiev on the ropes heading into the final round. A grappling exchange at the end of the fight ended with a knee from Borralho, which halted the action and caused the fight to be waved off.

The scorecards were 29-27 across the board for Borralho, who, aside from the bad knee, looked every bit a top middleweight prospect.

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – July 9, 2022