Five Brandon Moreno Fights To Watch

Brandon Moreno is the definition of hard work and dedication. The former two-time flyweight champion made his UFC debut in 2016, rattling off three wins before suffering back-to-back losses and ultimately getting cut from the organization. Fast forward, Moreno gets back in the UFC and ends up becoming the first Mexican-born champion.
He comes into his main event in Edmonton against Amir Albazi on a two-fight skid, looking to get back to his winning ways and ultimately reclaim his title. Before he steps in the Octagon once again, here are some fights to get you ready for Saturday night.
Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Brandon Moreno vs Louis Smolka
UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dobson
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Louis Smolka
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Louis Smolka
/
Enter “The Assassin Baby” into the Octagon. Despite losing to Alexandre Pantoja on The Ultimate Fighter a few months prior, Moreno made his debut against Louis Smolka in October 2016.
Early in the fight, Moreno was able to secure a takedown and started to get to work on the ground. Shortly after, the two got back up to standing, but as Smolka went for the takedown, Moreno was able to secure a guillotine choke at 2:23 of the first round, earning his first win in the UFC. It was a huge upset for Moreno, as Smolka was ranked No. 9 in the flyweight division. Moreno had officially touched down in the UFC.
Full Edmonton Fight Card Preview
Brandon Moreno vs Dustin Ortiz
UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Dustin Ortiz
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Dustin Ortiz
/
Following his win over Smolka, Moreno got back in the Octagon two months later, as he faced Ryan Benoit and got the split decision victory. In April 2017, Moreno looked to make it three in a row against Dustin Ortiz and he did just that, earning his second Performance of the Night bonus, as well.
It was the biggest win of Moreno’s career, as he submitted Ortiz at 4:06 of the second round. Moreno landed a head kick that dropped Ortiz to the mat, where he was able to take his foe’s back and submit him.
Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 2
UFC 263
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 2
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 2
/
There was unfinished business between Moreno and Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo after their title fight at UFC 256 ended in a draw. The two ran it back six months after that and it would become a memorable night for Moreno and the history books.
Jon Anik’s call of Moreno submitting Figueiredo in the third round to become the champion is something that lives rent free in many MMA fans’ mind: ‘Tijuana, you have a champion!’
With Moreno claiming the belt, many fans knew they would see these two face off against each other another time in the future.
Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France 2
UFC 277
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France 2
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara France 2
/
Moreno and Figueiredo faced off once again at the start of 2022, with Figueiredo taking the belt back after defeating Moreno by unanimous decision.
But an injury suffered by Figueiredo didn’t allow for an immediate rematch, which set up an interim title fight between Moreno and Kai Kara-France, a man he had faced a few years prior, earning the win by unanimous decision.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Moreno in this fight, as two judges had Kara France up 2-0 on the scorecards heading into the third round, but near the end of the third, Moreno through a perfect kick to the liver that sent Kara-France down. He followed it up with a few punches, forcing Herb Dean to stop the contest and solidifying another matchup with Figueiredo in the future.
Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 4
UFC 283
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 4
Full Fight | Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 4
/
Another fight in the history books for Moreno, as he faced off with Figueiredo for the fourth time, which was the first tetralogy in the UFC.
Overall, it was a dominant performance from the interim champion, who started to find his stride in the third round, landing a left hand that caught Figueredo and started to cause some swelling in the eye of the Brazilian. After the third round, the doctor ended the fight due to the swelling, which left Moreno as the flyweight champion once again.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.