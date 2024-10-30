Five Brandon Moreno Fights To Watch

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Enter “The Assassin Baby” into the Octagon. Despite losing to Alexandre Pantoja on The Ultimate Fighter a few months prior, Moreno made his debut against Louis Smolka in October 2016.

Early in the fight, Moreno was able to secure a takedown and started to get to work on the ground. Shortly after, the two got back up to standing, but as Smolka went for the takedown, Moreno was able to secure a guillotine choke at 2:23 of the first round, earning his first win in the UFC. It was a huge upset for Moreno, as Smolka was ranked No. 9 in the flyweight division. Moreno had officially touched down in the UFC.

