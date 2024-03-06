Five Benoît Saint Denis Fights To Watch Before UFC 299

The former paratrooper stepped in on short notice for his UFC debut opposite Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 267 in a welterweight contest, and although he dropped that fight via decision, he has shown himself as one of the most dangerous fighters at lightweight.

As he prepares to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a five-round co-main event, take a look at what the “God of War” has done in the Octagon thus far:

Vs Niklas Stolze