Five Benoît Saint Denis Fights To Watch Before UFC Paris

UFC’s first fight night in Paris quickly became a legendary one to remember, and Saint Denis got the capacity crowd going with a banger of a bout with Gabriel Miranda. The two got to it right away, and after Saint Denis landed a brutal kick to Miranda’s body, the grappling scrambles followed. Saint Denis led the dance on the ground, landing solid ground-and-pound, and as the first round came to a close, Saint Denis nearly finished Miranda with a barrage of strikes. He would only need a few more seconds in the next frame to set the crowd on fire, becoming the first of the French contingent to secure a win in Paris.

Now, with another fight in Paris soon approaching, Saint Denis is set to return to where it all began. With the crowd on his side once again, don’t be surprised if he delivers another unforgettable performance.

