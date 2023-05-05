Five Belal Muhammad Fights To Watch Before UFC 288

Athletes
One could argue that nobody at 170 pounds is on a better run of form than Belal Muhammad. Unbeaten since April 2019, Muhammad has dispatched of names like Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque as he has methodically made his way up the welterweight rankings.
As Muhammad faces Gilbert Burns in what is sure to be a title eliminator at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, check out some of his best work that led him to the most important fight of his career:
Muhammad vs Takashi Sato (UFC 242)
Against Japanese knockout artist Takashi Sato, Muhammad showed the ability to avoid the big shot and impose his will. Muhammad patiently broke Sato down before racking up his first finish in three years.
Muhammad vs Demian Maia (UFC 263)
As a wrestler, few matchups present a stranger and more dangerous matchup than jiu jitsu ace Demian Maia. Muhammad adjusted accordingly, stuffing Maia’s attempts to initiate grappling scrambles. A few times, he navigated dangerous situations against the Brazilian, but ultimately, “Remember the Name” aced the test.
Muhammad vs Stephen Thompson (UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)
Few tests are as puzzling as Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The karate specialist is tricky on the feet with perhaps the most intellectual striking in the game, and his takedown defense is often rock solid. Muhammad swarmed him, however, and drained the fight away from the former title challenger while not really suffering too much offense coming his own way.
Muhammad vs Vicente Luque 2 (UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2)
In a rematch six years in the making, Muhammad avenged his first-round knockout loss to Vicente Luque with a sharp, mature performance that showcased his ability to push the pace and mix up all his skills. At the end of the night, it was rather clear Muhammad got the job done as he racked up his first main-event victory.
Muhammad vs Sean Brady (UFC 280)
Although Muhammad clamored for a fight against a top contender, he was pitted against prospect Sean Brady. The undefeated American was the belle of the ball, but Muhammad derailed that hype train in the most dominant performance of his career. Mostly working on the feet, Muhammad absolutely drowned Brady before getting the second-round TKO.
