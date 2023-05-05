 Skip to main content
Belal Muhammad punches Sean Brady in a welterweight fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass
Athletes

Five Belal Muhammad Fights To Watch Before UFC 288

Check Out "Remember The Name" Before He Makes The Walk Versus Gilbert Burns In Newark, New Jersey.
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • May. 5, 2023

One could argue that nobody at 170 pounds is on a better run of form than Belal Muhammad. Unbeaten since April 2019, Muhammad has dispatched of names like Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque as he has methodically made his way up the welterweight rankings. 

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

As Muhammad faces Gilbert Burns in what is sure to be a title eliminator at UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, check out some of his best work that led him to the most important fight of his career:

Muhammad vs Takashi Sato (UFC 242)

Belal Muhammad punches Takashi Sato of Japan in their welterweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad punches Takashi Sato of Japan in their welterweight bout during UFC 242 at The Arena on September 7, 2019 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Against Japanese knockout artist Takashi Sato, Muhammad showed the ability to avoid the big shot and impose his will. Muhammad patiently broke Sato down before racking up his first finish in three years.

Preview Every Fight On UFC 288

Muhammad vs Demian Maia (UFC 263)

Belal Muhammad punches Demian Maia of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad punches Demian Maia of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

As a wrestler, few matchups present a stranger and more dangerous matchup than jiu jitsu ace Demian Maia. Muhammad adjusted accordingly, stuffing Maia’s attempts to initiate grappling scrambles. A few times, he navigated dangerous situations against the Brazilian, but ultimately, “Remember the Name” aced the test.

Muhammad vs Stephen Thompson (UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Belal Muhammad punches Stephen Thompson in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad punches Stephen Thompson in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Few tests are as puzzling as Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The karate specialist is tricky on the feet with perhaps the most intellectual striking in the game, and his takedown defense is often rock solid. Muhammad swarmed him, however, and drained the fight away from the former title challenger while not really suffering too much offense coming his own way.

UFC 288 EMBEDDED

Muhammad vs Vicente Luque 2 (UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2)

Belal Muhammad kicks Vicente Luque of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad kicks Vicente Luque of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

In a rematch six years in the making, Muhammad avenged his first-round knockout loss to Vicente Luque with a sharp, mature performance that showcased his ability to push the pace and mix up all his skills. At the end of the night, it was rather clear Muhammad got the job done as he racked up his first main-event victory.

View Muhammad's Athlete Profile | Check Out The Welterweight Rankings

Muhammad vs Sean Brady (UFC 280)

Belal Muhammad punches Sean Brady in a welterweight fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Belal Muhammad punches Sean Brady in a welterweight fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Although Muhammad clamored for a fight against a top contender, he was pitted against prospect Sean Brady. The undefeated American was the belle of the ball, but Muhammad derailed that hype train in the most dominant performance of his career. Mostly working on the feet, Muhammad absolutely drowned Brady before getting the second-round TKO.

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 288
:
Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates after her knockout victory over Rose Namajunas of USA in their women's strawweight championship bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Athletes

Bonus Résumé | Jessica Andrade

Relive the many times "Bate Estaca" left the arena with an extra $50,000

Watch the Video
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Felipe Colares of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Felipe Colares 1994-2023

More
: