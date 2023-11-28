 Skip to main content
Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia reacts after his victory over Joel Alvarez of Spain in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Five Arman Tsarukyan Fights To Watch Before UFC Austin

Before The Rising Lightweight’s Upcoming Main Event In Austin, Check Out Some Of His Best Work To Date
By ZAC PACLEB, ON TWITTER @ZACPACLEB • Nov. 28, 2023

For the last few years, Arman Tsarukyan has carried an air of inevitability with him. Peers and rivals alike have touted him as a future title contender, and he has had more trouble getting high-level opponents to face him than he has had actual adversity in the Octagon.

Alas, on December 2, Tsarukyan gets his chance to prove himself as a title contender for the “now” instead of the future when he faces Beneil Dariush for a five-round main event. Before the two clash in Austin, check out some of Tsarukyan’s work that got him to this point:

Vs Joaquim Silva [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Free Fight | Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Free Fight | Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva
/

Tsarukyan was running into the problem most rising prospects face as they climb the ranks. He couldn’t get a fight. His dominance to that point was a double-edged sword. Many tabbed him as a bonafide future contender, but the Top 10 of the lightweight division wasn’t climbing over each other to face him. Eager to stay active and build a winning streak, Tsarukyan faced veteran slugger Joaquim Silva when his main event with Renato Moicano fell apart.

UFC Austin Fight Card Preview

He cruised for most of the fight until a big punch from Silva put him on skates. He recovered and put the fight back into his comfort zone, earning his most recent victory via ground-and-pound and maintaining his spot as the current “boogeyman” in the division.

Vs Damir Ismagulov [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia works for a submission against Damir Ismagulov of Russia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia works for a submission against Damir Ismagulov of Russia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After suffering a debated decision loss to Matuesz Gamrot, Tsarukyan faced a man on a 19-fight winning streak and was in total command of his matchup with Ismagulov from the jump. He displayed strong striking early before managing the fight in the clinch and working for takedowns.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Tsarukyan’s well-rounded effort cemented his spot in the lightweight rankings and reminded everyone that he is very much a problem for anyone at 155.

Vs Joel Alvarez [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia punches Joel Alvarez of Spain in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia punches Joel Alvarez of Spain in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In a battle of two rising prospects, Tsarukyan had his way with Joel Alvarez. He scored an early takedown and maintained control for the rest of the round while Alvarez fished for submissions. Tsarukyan, in turn, punished the Spainard, and in the second round, he got him down again before raining down strikes to prompt the stoppage victory.

Vs Christos Giagos [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia kicks Christos Giagos in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia kicks Christos Giagos in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan scored his first finish in the Octagon against Christos Giagos. Although Giagos got top position on Tsarukyan early in the first round, Tsarukyan kept his composure and got back to his feet. There, he flattened Giagos with a left hand before swarming him with the finishing strikes two minutes into the fight.

Vs Islam Makhachev [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Arman Tsarukyan of Russia punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Yubileyny Sports Palace on April 20, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Arman Tsarukyan of Russia punches Islam Makhachev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Yubileyny Sports Palace on April 20, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Although Tsarukyan lost his UFC debut, it remains an impressive effort. Facing current champion Islam Makhachev on short notice, Tsarukyan hung in there with Makhachev amidst various grappling scrambles and exchanges. Ultimately, the judges gave the unanimous nod to Makhachev, but both combatants earned a Fight of the Night bonus.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. 

Tags
Arman Tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia punches Joaquim Silva of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan in Austin, Rewatch Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

Watch the Video
Megan Olivi Catches Up With Lightweight Dustin Poirier Ahead Of His Awaited Return To Discuss His Future Fights, Hopeful Opponents and A Possible Return Date
Interviews

Megan Olivi Catches Up With Dustin Poirier

Megan Olivi Catches Up With Lightweight Dustin Poirier Ahead Of His Awaited Return To Discuss His Future Fights, Hopeful Opponents and A Possible Return Date

Watch the Video