Five Arman Tsarukyan Fights To Watch Before UFC Austin

Tsarukyan was running into the problem most rising prospects face as they climb the ranks. He couldn’t get a fight. His dominance to that point was a double-edged sword. Many tabbed him as a bonafide future contender, but the Top 10 of the lightweight division wasn’t climbing over each other to face him. Eager to stay active and build a winning streak, Tsarukyan faced veteran slugger Joaquim Silva when his main event with Renato Moicano fell apart.

UFC Austin Fight Card Preview

He cruised for most of the fight until a big punch from Silva put him on skates. He recovered and put the fight back into his comfort zone, earning his most recent victory via ground-and-pound and maintaining his spot as the current “boogeyman” in the division.

Vs Damir Ismagulov [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]