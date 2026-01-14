Five Amanda Nunes Fights To Watch Before UFC 324

There’s no bigger opportunity or honor than headlining an event, especially an event like UFC 200, which is what Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate did inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was the first time Nunes competed for UFC gold as she aimed to dethrone Tate, who had claimed the belt from Holly Holm four months prior.

It only took Nunes three minutes to get the job done. After getting taken down early, Nunes was able to rebound and started to connect, drew blood and ultimately landed a takedown of her own to get ”Cupcake” to the canvas.

From there, the challenger made it look easy, locking up the rear-naked choke and forcing Tate to tap. It would be the start of a long reign for the Brazilian as champion.

vs Ronda Rousey (UFC 207)