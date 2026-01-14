Five Amanda Nunes Fights To Watch Before UFC 324

The Octagon returns on January 24 as UFC opens the door on a new chapter: the Paramount+ era. UFC 324 marks the first event of 2026 and the first card under the new broadcast partnership. Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett sit atop the marquee as they battle it out for the interim belt, but in the co-main event it’s a battle between two of the best women’s athletes ever.
The greatest women’s fight of all time features bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and the return of former double-champ and UFC Hall of Fame member Amanda Nunes, who makes her return to competition after retiring in 2023.
Before “The Lioness” returns to the Octagon, here are five fights to remind you of Nunes’ work.
vs Miesha Tate (UFC 200)
There’s no bigger opportunity or honor than headlining an event, especially an event like UFC 200, which is what Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate did inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It was the first time Nunes competed for UFC gold as she aimed to dethrone Tate, who had claimed the belt from Holly Holm four months prior.
It only took Nunes three minutes to get the job done. After getting taken down early, Nunes was able to rebound and started to connect, drew blood and ultimately landed a takedown of her own to get ”Cupcake” to the canvas.
From there, the challenger made it look easy, locking up the rear-naked choke and forcing Tate to tap. It would be the start of a long reign for the Brazilian as champion.
vs Ronda Rousey (UFC 207)
Nunes’ first defense came against the first female fighter signed to the UFC: Ronda Rousey. After defeating Tate, many were excited to see what else Nunes could do against someone of Rousey’s caliber.
RELATED: Amanda Nunes' Bonus Résumé
The fight marked the first time Rousey fought in more than a year after losing to Holly Holm and her devastating head kick at UFC 193. This fight would mark the end of Rousey’s mixed martial arts career as Nunes showed her power and strength, securing the victory in 48 seconds. She got things started off early, landing a kick that stunned Rousey and then continued to pour on the punches, forcing Herb Dean to signal the end of the fight.
“The Lioness” was here to stay.
vs Cris Cyborg (UFC 232)
Following her victory over Rousey, the champion went on to secure defenses over Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington.
It was time for a new challenge as Nunes went up to the featherweight division to face champion Cris Cyborg, hoping secure the highly coveted double-champ status.
Nunes passed the test with flying colors finishing Cyborg in just 51 seconds, landing a clean right hand that sent her to the canvas and ending the fight immediately. It left people wondering was there anyone that could stop Nunes?
vs Holly Holm (UFC 239)
After moving up and claiming the belt at 145 pounds, Nunes went back down to 135 pounds to face former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. If there was any doubt of if Amanda Nunes was the greatest female fighter in MMA history, this answered all the questions.
Once again, Nunes had T-Mobile Arena on their feet with a TKO victory in the first round. The champ wobbled Holm with a head kick with less than a minute left in the round. After following it up with a few punches, the referee jumped in to stop the contest. The victory marked yet another title defense for Nunes, another Performance of the Night bonus as well as another win over a former bantamweight champion.
vs Irene Aldana (UFC 289)
The final fight of her career came against Mexico’s Irene Aldana in Vancouver. Nunes once again showed she is the queen of the bantamweight division with her performance against Aldana to close out UFC 289.
Aldana couldn’t find anything to wobble the champ. Nunes found a flow throughout all five rounds of the matchup, mixing in a variety of jabs and kicks that battered Aldana at the end of 25 minutes. The victory moved her record to 23-5, in addition to a long list of accolades that led her to being inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame last summer.
Now, Nunes looks to once again rule the division that once was hers when she faces bantamweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison at UFC 324 in Las Vegas.