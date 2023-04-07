 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil poses on stage during the UFC 287 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on April 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari)
Five Alex Pereira Fights To Watch Before UFC 287

Check Out Some Of The Best Work From "Poatan" Before His First Title Defense At UFC 287
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb • Apr. 7, 2023

Alex Pereira was brought along quickly, yes, but he cleared up any doubt about his quality as a mixed martial artist in the span of two years.

 

Essentially billed as the guy to end Israel Adesanya’s championship reign from the moment he made the full-time move to mixed martial arts, the two-division Glory Kickboxing champion delivered on any and all expectations. “Poatan” showed his grit, power and high skill level through various fights en route to the title, and eventually, he made good on expectations.

Before he makes his first title defense, take a look at the five fights that have made up Pereira’s journey to this point:

Pereira vs vs Thomas Powell (LFA 95)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

In his first mixed martial arts fight in more than four years, Pereira put everyone on notice. By this point, Adesanya had become a dominant and iconic champion, so to the general MMA fandom, he was “the guy who knocked Adesanya out in a kickboxing match.” His transition back to MMA meant a potentially viable challenger for “The Last Stylebender,” but first, Pereira needed to show he could do in mixed martial arts what he could do in kickboxing. 

He wasted no time, and it wouldn’t be long before Pereira found himself in front of his old foe once again.

Pereira vs vs Andreas Michailidis (UFC 268)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Andreas Michailidis of Greece in their middleweight fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

A year before he fought for the title in Madison Square Garden, Pereira made his UFC debut at UFC 268 against Andreas Michailidis. 

For as much as Pereira was hailed as a future challenger to Adesanya, he still needed to prove himself as a mixed martial artist. Michailidis made sense as an early test for Pereira’s defensive grappling. After a slower first round, Pereira wasted no time in the second and landed a beautiful flying knee to steal the spotlight for the night.

Pereira vs Bruno Silva (UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Bruno Silva of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Although finishes are always exciting, most contenders need to dig deep and go the distance to add a certain notch of confidence to their belt. That came in Pereira’s sophomore appearance in the Octagon when he faced his countryman Bruno Silva. 

The two engaged in a back-and-forth war that pushed Pereira in all areas of his game, but “Poatan” proved his resilience on the UFC stage to secure the decision win. 

Pereira vs vs Sean Strickland (UFC 276)

Alex Pereira of Brazil kicks Sean Strickland during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

At this point, Adesanya was running out of contenders, and few inside the top-10 wanted to give Pereira that first crack. Sean Strickland, never one to shy from a fight, raised his hand, and Pereira made him pay dearly. 

With his signature left hook, Pereira floored the veteran, and then proceeded to urge the crowd to cheer for Adesanya as the champion defended his belt in the headliner. We all wanted it, and Pereira did his part with ease in Las Vegas. 

Pereira vs Israel Adesanya (UFC 281)

(L-R) Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

This is the one – the reason the mixed martial arts world has its eyes set on Miami. 

The build-up to Pereira’s first MMA fight with Adesanya went predictably. People went back and watched the two kickboxing bouts that built the mythology around Pereira, and we all wondered how things would play out in the Octagon. Adesanya started sharply, rocking Pereira in the first round, but Pereira showed off his ability to recover and lock back into a hotly contested fight. After his training partner and mentor Glover Teixeira urged him to get a finish in the fifth round as he stared a decision loss in the face, Pereira delivered and flipped the division on its head to capture the undiputed title.

: