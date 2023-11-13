The First Upset of the 2023-2024 NCAA Season

But it was an unwavering confidence and a cool head about a recent NCAA rule change that kept Earnest calm in the pocket in the second period.

“Well, from the start of the year, as soon as we knew that three-point takedown was going to be in effect, we talked about it as a team,” Earnest said. “The scores are going to be a lot higher than what you’re expecting. You’ve got to wrestle through that. Even if the scores are 14-0, you can still catch a guy and pin him. As one of my coaches in middle school or youth used to tell me, you can always pin a guy you can’t beat. That’s kind of stuck with me for a while now.”

The second period ended 6-2, as well, but with a full second period of riding time under his belt, Earnest found himself a takedown away from tying it up. The period had Earnest down four points and yet still more confident than when the match was 0-0. The moral victory is nice, but Earnest didn’t take the mat hoping to “make it close.” He was there to win.