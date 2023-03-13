First UFC Event In The UK | UFC 38: Brawl At The Hall

Carlos Newton of Canada battles with Matt Hughes of the USA during the Ultimate Fighting Championship, "Brawl in the Royal Albert Hall", in the Royal Albert Hall London, England on July 13, 2002. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)

The first welterweight title bout between Matt Hughes and Carlos Newton ended in controversy, but the new champion made sure there was none the second time around in the main event of UFC 38, as he defended his crown for the second time with a dominant fourth-round TKO of “The Ronin” in the UFC’s first visit to England.

Hughes had knocked out Newton with a slam to win the 170-pound title at UFC 34 in 2001, but some speculated that Newton had first put Hughes to sleep with a triangle choke seconds before the end. There would be no doubts in the rematch.

After a slow beginning, it was Newton surprisingly shooting for the takedown, but Hughes was able to reverse the attempt and get on top. Newton almost locked up the champion’s arm from the bottom, yet Hughes powered out and began working his strikes. Newton stayed busy, and so did Hughes, who was continually moving and using his shoulders, elbows and forearms to avoid a referee standup.

UFC 286 COUNTDOWN: Edwards vs Usman 3 | Gaethje vs Fiziev | Full Episode

Hughes closed the distance quickly in round two, and the bout returned to the mat. Newton scrambled his way free and got back to his feet, Hughes stayed close though and put the challenger on his back again. From here, it was just a case of Hughes dominating on the mat and Newton trying in vain to escape. At the end of the round, Hughes began unleashing a ferocious series of elbows, cutting his foe in the process.