 Skip to main content
UFC memorabilia displayed on a wall
Licensed

First Ever Sports Memorabilia Day Announced

Memento Exclusives Invites You to Participate in Sports Memorabilia Day
Apr. 27, 2025

The first ever Sports Memorabilia Day will take place on April 27, 2025, and will celebrate the incredible world of sports fans and collectors, giving recognition to the items of history they’ve obtained, the stories behind them, and the collections they’ve built. The day aims to inspire fans to showcase their pieces, share their passion and recall fond memories the world’s greatest sporting moments.

April 27 has been chosen as the annual day of celebration as this is also the anniversary of Memento Exclusives, the originators of Sports Memorabilia Day, and the officially licenced memorabilia partner to UFC. Fans can add to their memorabilia collection at UFCcollectibles.com

As part of Sports Memorabilia Day, Memento Exclusives spoke with UFC enthusiast and avid UFC collector, James Oxley, about all the memorabilia he’s obtained from UFC Collectibles over the years.

James Oxley Interview | UFC Collectibles
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

James Oxley Interview | UFC Collectibles
/

You can read the full interview on mementoexclusives.com.

How Can Sports Fans Take Part?

Whether you own a single item of sporting history or house a gigantic collection, Sports Memorabilia Day can be celebrated by all! All you need to do is take a photo or video of your own item(s) and share them on social media using the hashtag #SportsMemorabiliaDay

You can also join Sports Memorabilia Day by tagging these accounts:

  • Instagram @thisismemento
  • YouTube @thisismemento
  • LinkedIn @mementoexclusives
  • Facebook @mementoexclusives
  • X/twitter @thisismemento
  • TikTok @thisismemento

Not only does Sports Memorabilia Day give you the perfect opportunity to show off your prized sporting memorabilia possessions, but it also gives you the opportunity to join a global conversation about sporting history, meet new likeminded people and gain inspiration for starting or adding to your collections. 

Don’t miss out, celebrate Sports Memorabilia Day and add to your collection at UFCCollectibles.com!