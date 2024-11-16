Fireworks Expected As UFC Returns to Saudi Arabia On February 1

Tickets for the epic event will go on sale Friday, January 3, via Webook.

With a soon-to-be-announced fight card, the event will see several of the sport’s most talented athletes enter the Octagon for an action-packed night. The event marks UFC’s second event in Riyadh, following its historic debut earlier this year.

Hosted at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena last June, the inaugural event saw a main event bout between No.4 ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker and rising star Ikram Aliskerov, where Whittaker showcased his experience in finishing the highly touted Aliskerov, who was riding an undefeated streak in UFC.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT RIYADH will take place as part of Riyadh Season as Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.

UFC has a special connection to Riyadh Season, as the renowned festival was the title partner for the groundbreaking UFC 306 event held at Sphere, the revolutionary new entertainment venue in Las Vegas. UFC 306 at RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC captured the imagination of the sports world and raised the bar for sports and entertainment as it set a number of records, including highest-grossing UFC event of all time.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT RIYADH will be the first time a UFC event is held in The Venue, a state-of-the-art arena equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, flexible staging design, and superior sound quality. The Venue is poised to become the premier choice for hosting a variety of global and exclusive events, delivering an unforgettable experience for both performers and attendees.