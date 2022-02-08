There's Still Fire In The Eyes Of Andrei Arlovski

Saturday night, the former heavyweight champion begins his 23rd year as a professional fighter, competing for the 55th time — and 37th time inside the Octagon — when he takes on Jared Vanderaa in the final preliminary card bout before the UFC 271 pay-per-view main card gets underway.

As someone that has been written off for dead more than a couple times in the past, the fact that Arlovksi not only finds a way to stem the tide, but push back in the other direction nearly every time, adds to his mystique and makes you wonder what kind of anti-aging secrets and tricks to maintain longevity in this grueling sport the divisional fixture has up his sleeve.

“My friends call me as a joke ‘Benjamin Button,’” Arlovski said when asked about the secrets to his longevity, referencing the F. Scott Fitzgerald character that was born resembling an old man and aged backwards. “I don’t know what to say. I’m a happy man. I’m doing what I love to do.

“For me, it’s like a holiday every day.”

The joy in Arlovski’s voice makes it clear that he truly and honestly does love what he’s doing, and you need to in order to continue to pursue a career in the Octagon after that many years and that many appearances.

A genuine passion for your craft is always going to help propel you forward through rough patches and moments when your drive or focus wane, but it also helps to have a strong support system around you, rooting you on through thick and thin.

Arlovski has that team in place as well.

“My wife, she supports me fully,” offered the veteran heavyweight, who has earned consecutive victories and wins in four of his last five heading into Saturday night’s showdown with Vanderaa in Houston. “She understands I’m doing what I love, and she supports me all the time. My kids support me all the time, too.”