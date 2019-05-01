Finishing ‘Bruce Leeroy’ Is Peterson’s Only Option

“I feel like ‘Bruce Leeroy’ is kind of a gatekeeper,” Peterson said. “He’s kind of that guy that if you can beat him, then you can be somebody in the UFC. The fact that I got him means that I can go out there, take this guy out, and make a name for myself.”

Peterson is currently 1-2 since making his debut early last year, but don’t let those losses fool you. “Ocho” made his contests with Pena and Brandon Davis more than competitive, and he showed the UFC brass that he has what it takes to hang with the big boys.

Now that he’s hit a couple of bumps in the road, Peterson is focused on one thing and one thing only: finishing “Bruce Leeroy.”

“Once the fight starts, you can expect a non-stop pace. I’m going to be aggressive and you can expect violence. Violence is a key word,” Peterson said. “Bruce Leeroy’ is a great matchup for me. He’s dynamic, flashy, likes to move around a lot. I’m aggressive I like to come forward, so that plays right into my style.”

With his hunger for winning and technical skill at an all-time high, Peterson is licking his chops to get into that locked cage with Caceres on Saturday. And he has a clear idea of what things will look like once it’s go time.

“It’s going to be like the lion chasing his prey in the cage.”

Make sure you tune into ESPN to watch Peterson take on Caceres in the featured prelim bout on ESPN. The UFC San Antonio prelims start at 6pm/3pm ETPT.

