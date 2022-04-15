It's Finally Showtime For Drakkar Klose

Yet as Klose and Stephens squared off in Las Vegas the day before their bout, Klose got shoved by his opponent so hard that he suffered a concussion and a cervical sprain of the neck, forcing him out of the bout. It’s said that the punch you don’t see is the one that gets you. Now you can add shoves to that list.

“I was one of the last people to weigh in, so I only had a little bit of water in my body,” Klose recalls. “When you cut a lot of weight and you're not expecting to be pushed, weird things happen, and it happened, and it just sucks. When I was going home, I was thinking about my son a lot and just hoping that I was the same.”

In any contact sport, it can be something unexpected happening at the wrong place and the wrong time that can alter or end a career. Klose lost a major fight for his career development a year ago, but as he prepares for his return on Saturday against Brandon Jenkins, he didn’t lose what he loves to do, which was a thought as he recovered from his injuries.

“I did think about that at one point,” he said. “I train so hard to fight and I've never really pulled out of fights besides this one. And all the backlash I got on the internet from all these people...words get to you.”

I remind Klose that he should never read the comments section. He laughs, sheepishly admitting that while he does read that section, he hasn’t been paying attention to what’s been going on in the lightweight division he competes in since his last bout against Beneil Dariush in March 2020.

“To be honest, I really don't try to pay attention to what's going on in the division,” he said. “I'm just gonna continue to win, and when my time comes, go in there and do what I have to do. It's all about timing. God put me in this position to be on the sidelines and think about things in life, and he'll put me in the position to where if he wants me to get that belt, I'll get it.”