Finale Preview | Road to UFC Season 3

The bantamweight finale features a clash between two of the more experienced competitors to make the walk this season, as China’s Baergeng Jieleyisi takes on South Korea’s SuYoung You.

After landing on the wrong side of a split decision result in the opening round on Season 2, Baergeng posted a pair of victories on the regional circuit before entering the Season 3 fray. Following a technical submission win over Li Yunfeng in the quarterfinals, he claimed his spot in this weekend’s finale with a unanimous decision victory over Tokitaki Nakanishi in the semifinals in August.

The 28-year-old You entered the tournament having gone 1-1 with a pair of no contests in his previous four fights but impressed straight out of the gate with a unanimous decision win over returning Japanese competitor Shohei Nose to advance to the semis. He edged out Daermisi Zhawupasi on the scorecards in August to advance, pushing his record to 13-3 in the process.

The bantamweight competition has historically been the toughest through the first two seasons and it was no different in Season 3, as each of these men battled hard to reach the finale on Saturday. Nakamura has looked great since winning the Season 1 tournament, while ChangHo Lee has yet to make his post-tournament debut after punching his ticket to the main roster earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious here and how they eventually integrate into the fold in the talent-rich division.

Flyweight Finale: Kiru Singh Sahota vs DongHun Choi