Fili Willing To Do Whatever It Takes

At 11-1, Fili had started making noise on the California fight circuit as his May 3, 2013 date with Adrian Diaz approached, but he needed that signature win to push him over the top.

“Adrian was a guy that I knew well and he ended up being a training partner of mine,” said Fili. “He's a good friend of mine now, a good dude, and I was stoked to fight him, but I was frustrated because I felt like I was beating all these dudes on the local scene and the UFC still wasn't calling and I was getting pissed.”

It couldn’t have been easy for Fili, being a talented fighter on a Team Alpha Male squad with several of its members competing in the Octagon already. And though he did his job that night on the WFC 5 card, stopping Diaz in the third round, the emotions after the bout weren’t what you might expect.

“After I won that fight, I was just annoyed,” he recalled. “What does the UFC want me to do so they can give me the call?”