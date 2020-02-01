Figueiredo Eager To Prove Anyone Can Make It

Less than four years after making his first trek into the famed cage, the 32-year-old has amassed a 6-1 record in mixed martial arts’ largest promotion, pushing his record to a sterling 17-1 overall. Since suffering the first loss of his career last March to fellow Brazilian Jussier Formiga, Figueiredo has delivered a pair of stellar performances, outworking countryman Alexandre Pantoja in a Fight of the Night-winning scrap at UFC 240 last summer before swiftly submitting former title challenger Tim Elliott a little less than three months later.

“I was very happy, because I know I deserve this fight,” Figueiredo said through a translator when asked about his reaction to being booked to face Benavidez for the vacant flyweight strap this weekend. “I’ve knocked out or submitted almost everyone (I’ve faced) and I was ready for my call.

“I was campaigning for this fight because I know (Henry) Cejudo cannot make 125 pounds and I’m ready,” continued the confident Brazilian, who had previously been linked to a bout with the man he’ll face this weekend, though the fight never materialized. “I had personal problems with Benavidez and now it’s time to settle those problems. He talked s*** about me, and now it’s time to settle it.”