Fights We’re Thankful For

In the main event at UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Rodríguez at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, two of the featherweight division’s best squared off in a five round thriller that saw each athlete have their fair share of success on the feet.

Despite both athletes displaying their heart and resilience, the ending of this bout left fans around the world awestruck by the tenacity and unpredictably of Yair Rodriguez’s last second knockout. The finish earned Rodriguez Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night, but both main event athletes walked away with an additional Fight of the Night bonus for the show they put on in Denver.

Rodriguez is currently scheduled to face Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight championship in the co-main event at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski on February 12 in Perth, Australia.

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Johnson

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale – July 7, 2017