Fights To Watch Before UFC Wichita

The Octagon has landed in Kansas! And along with it came some of the best heavyweight fighters in the world. Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos are set to scrap in the main event of UFC Wichita, in a fight that fans believe will produce fireworks.
Lewis is looking to bounce back after coming up short against UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230. And whether it’s his incredible knockout power, his social media presence or his Octagon interviews, Lewis is just a fun fighter to watch.
Across the Octagon from “The Black Beast” will be Dos Santos. The former champ has returned to the UFC with a vengeance, taking out fellow UFC Wichita fighter Blagoy Ivanov and the previously undefeated Tai Tuivasa.
Get ready for UFC Wichita by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-wichita-fights-to-watch
Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne
February 19th, 2017 – UFC Halifax
It’s hard to have a better year than the year that Derrick Lewis had in 2016. Four fights, four wins. His award was a main event showdown against Travis Browne in Halifax, Canada.
Junior Dos Santos vs Mark Hunt
May 25th, 2013 – UFC 160
Even though this fight is almost six years old, it still is a fun one to watch. Santos and Hunt met in a highly anticipated showdown that didn’t disappoint the fans in Vegas.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Luigi Vendramini
September 22nd, 2018 – UFC Sao Paolo
Elizeu “Capoeira” came into UFC Sao Paolo on a five-fight win streak, hoping to make some noise in a stacked welterweight division. His performance against UFC newcomer Luigi Vendramini did just that.
Curtis Millender vs Thiago Alves
February 18th, 2018 – UFC Austin
Explosive and creative. Those are two ways you could describe “Curtious” Curtis Millender’s fighting style. And in his UFC debut, against UFC veteran Thiago Alves, he proved to the world that he was ready for the big show.
Tim Means vs Rick Rainey
November 30th, 2018 – TUF 28 Finale
At TUF 28: Heavy Hitters Finale “The Dirty Bird” made a statement. He reminded fight fans that he’s just as dangerous as he was when he made his UFC debut over seven years ago.
Niko Price vs Randy Brown
July 14th, 2018 – UFC Boise
After an impressive submission win over George Sullivan, Niko Price took on a tough Randy Brown when the UFC touched down in Boise last summer. The result was a gritty, unique knockout that you have to see to believe.
Ben Rothwell vs Josh Barnett
January 30th, 2016 – UFC Newark
In the co-main event of UFC Newark big heavyweights collided, as Rothwell and Barnett went to war. Rothwell entered the fight on a three fight winning streak and showed the world that his style is as well-rounded as they come.
Rocco Martin vs Jake Matthews
December 2nd, 2018 – UFC Adelaide
The jump up to welterweight was the right move for Martin and he proved that when he took on Australian local Jake Matthews in Adelaide.
Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-wichita-fights-to-watch
Tune into ESPN+ on March 9th at 8pm/5pm ETPT to watch the UFC’s first ever event in Kansas.
Start your free week trail with ESPN+ here: https://plus.espn.com/ufc
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.