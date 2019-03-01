Fights To Watch Before UFC Wichita

The Octagon has landed in Kansas! And along with it came some of the best heavyweight fighters in the world. Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos are set to scrap in the main event of UFC Wichita, in a fight that fans believe will produce fireworks.

Lewis is looking to bounce back after coming up short against UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230. And whether it’s his incredible knockout power, his social media presence or his Octagon interviews, Lewis is just a fun fighter to watch.

Across the Octagon from “The Black Beast” will be Dos Santos. The former champ has returned to the UFC with a vengeance, taking out fellow UFC Wichita fighter Blagoy Ivanov and the previously undefeated Tai Tuivasa.

Get ready for UFC Wichita by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-wichita-fights-to-watch