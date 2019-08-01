Fights To Watch Before UFC Uruguay

The Octagon has made its way to Uruguay for the first time and a UFC belt will be on the line.
Reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her UFC title against familiar foe Liz Carmouche. Nearly ten years ago these two women's mixed martial arts legends met in Oklahoma, where Carmouche got the better of Shevchenko. Both fighters have changed so much since that day that their UFC Uruguay match-up will look completely different.
Shevchenko is coming off back to back wins over Joanna Jedrzjczyk and Jessica Eye. "Bullet's" head kick knockout of Eye will live on UFC highlight reels for the rest of time and she hopes that incredible victory is just the first of many title defenses. For Carmouche, the long road back to title contention has had ups and downs, but it's been worth it. She will look secure the title and cement her legacy as one of the pioneers of women's MMA.
Elsewhere on the card the always entertaining Mike Perry and the devastating Vicente Luque will throwdown in a welterweight war, Volkan Oezdemir will take on Ilir Latifi and Gilbert Burns will battle with undefeated Aleksei Kunchenko.
Get ready for UFC Uruguay by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-uruguay
In a showcase of what was to come, Valentina Shevchenko was brilliant against Priscila Cachoeira. "Bullet" was furious and dynamic in a brutal display of dominance in Belem, Brazil.
Liz Carmouche has always displayed top level toughness and against a crafty Jennifer Maia, she did it yet again. Carmouche battled and outperformed the Brazilian prospect in a hard earned victory.
Want to talk about a banger? Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena absolutely put on a show in Phoenix. The performance from both fighters was great that it's actually listed as our second best FOTN so far in 2019. This is a must watch.
Mike Perry is just that guy. You can always expect his personality to bring out exciting moments, both inside and outside the Octagon. When Perry collided with Alex Reyes in Pittsburgh, he delivered in a big way.
Oezdemir is nicknamed “No Time” for a reason. Fresh off his 28 second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov, Oezdemir found himself in the Octagon with light heavyweight stalwart Jimi Manuwa…well at least for a little.
Ovince Saint Preux is a master when it comes to submissions but that didn't serve him well against Sweden's Ilir Latifi. "The Sledgehammer" grabbed hold of OSP and didn't let go, catching him in a guillotine choke that would end the bout.
Gilbert Burns wanted to make some noise at UFC Glendale against Dan Moret. And he did just that, earning an important knockout victory over a difficult opponent in Moret.
Fighting a legend can be tough, especially when you've only made the walk to the Octagon once before. But Russia's Aleksei Kunchenko did more than handle the pressure, he dominated Yushin Okami. Watch the undefeated Kunchenko earn his most important Octagon victory yet.
Watch the full UFC Uruguay collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-uruguay
Make sure you tune into UFC Uruguay to catch the ESPN+ prelims at 5pm/2pm ETPT, with the ESPN+ main card starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT.