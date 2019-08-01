 Skip to main content
Athletes

Fights To Watch Before UFC Uruguay

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC Uruguay
By Gavin Porter • Aug. 9, 2019

The Octagon has made its way to Uruguay for the first time and a UFC belt will be on the line.

Reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her UFC title against familiar foe Liz Carmouche. Nearly ten years ago these two women's mixed martial arts legends met in Oklahoma, where Carmouche got the better of Shevchenko. Both fighters have changed so much since that day that their UFC Uruguay match-up will look completely different.

Shevchenko is coming off back to back wins over Joanna Jedrzjczyk and Jessica Eye. "Bullet's" head kick knockout of Eye will live on UFC highlight reels for the rest of time and she hopes that incredible victory is just the first of many title defenses. For Carmouche, the long road back to title contention has had ups and downs, but it's been worth it. She will look secure the title and cement her legacy as one of the pioneers of women's MMA.

Elsewhere on the card the always entertaining Mike Perry and the devastating Vicente Luque will throwdown in a welterweight war, Volkan Oezdemir will take on Ilir Latifi and Gilbert Burns will battle with undefeated Aleksei Kunchenko.

Get ready for UFC Uruguay by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-uruguay

Valentina Shevchenko vs Priscila Cachoeira
UFC Belem - February 3, 2018
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (top) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Mangueirinho Arena on February 03, 2018 in Belem, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (top) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Mangueirinho Arena on February 03, 2018 in Belem, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty

In a showcase of what was to come, Valentina Shevchenko was brilliant against Priscila Cachoeira. "Bullet" was furious and dynamic in a brutal display of dominance in Belem, Brazil.

Liz Carmouche vs Jennifer Maia
UFC Boise - July 14, 2018
Liz Carmouche kicks Jennifer Maia of Brazil in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside CenturyLink Arena on July 14, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Liz Carmouche kicks Jennifer Maia of Brazil in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside CenturyLink Arena on July 14, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Liz Carmouche has always displayed top level toughness and against a crafty Jennifer Maia, she did it yet again. Carmouche battled and outperformed the Brazilian prospect in a hard earned victory.

Vicente Luque vs Bryan Barberena
UFC Phoenix - February 17, 2019
Vicente Luque punches Bryan Barberena in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Vicente Luque punches Bryan Barberena in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Want to talk about a banger? Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena absolutely put on a show in Phoenix. The performance from both fighters was great that it's actually listed as our second best FOTN so far in 2019. This is a must watch.

Mike Perry vs Alex Reyes
UFC Pittsburgh - September 16, 2017
Alex Reyes and Mike Perry exchange punches in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Alex Reyes and Mike Perry exchange punches in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mike Perry is just that guy. You can always expect his personality to bring out exciting moments, both inside and outside the Octagon. When Perry collided with Alex Reyes in Pittsburgh, he delivered in a big way.

Volkan Oezdemir vs Jimi Manuwa
UFC 214 – July 29th, 2017
Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland punches Jimi Manuwa in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland punches Jimi Manuwa in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 214 event at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Oezdemir is nicknamed “No Time” for a reason. Fresh off his 28 second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov, Oezdemir found himself in the Octagon with light heavyweight stalwart Jimi Manuwa…well at least for a little.

Ilir Latifi vs Ovince Saint Preux
UFC Orlando - February 24, 2018
Ilir Latifi of Sweden secures a guillotine choke submission against Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on February 24, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Ilir Latifi of Sweden secures a guillotine choke submission against Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on February 24, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC vi

Ovince Saint Preux is a master when it comes to submissions but that didn't serve him well against Sweden's Ilir Latifi. "The Sledgehammer" grabbed hold of OSP and didn't let go, catching him in a guillotine choke that would end the bout.

Gilbert Burns vs Dan Moret
UFC Glendale - April 14, 2018
Gilbert Burns of Brasil kicks Dan Moret in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Gilbert Burns of Brasil kicks Dan Moret in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Gilbert Burns wanted to make some noise at UFC Glendale against Dan Moret. And he did just that, earning an important knockout victory over a difficult opponent in Moret.

Aleksei Kunchenko vs Yushin Okami
UFC Adelaide - December 1, 2018
Aleksei Kunchenko of Russia punches Yushin Okami of Japan in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Adelaide Entertainment Centre on December 2, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Aleksei Kunchenko of Russia punches Yushin Okami of Japan in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Adelaide Entertainment Centre on December 2, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Ima

Fighting a legend can be tough, especially when you've only made the walk to the Octagon once before. But Russia's Aleksei Kunchenko did more than handle the pressure, he dominated Yushin Okami. Watch the undefeated Kunchenko earn his most important Octagon victory yet.

Watch the full UFC Uruguay collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-uruguay

Make sure you tune into UFC Uruguay to catch the ESPN+ prelims at 5pm/2pm ETPT, with the ESPN+ main card starting at 8pm/5pm ETPT.

Tags
Fights To Watch
Valentina Shevchenko
Liz Carmouche
Mike Perry
Vicente Luque

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More