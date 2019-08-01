Fights To Watch Before UFC Uruguay

Reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her UFC title against familiar foe Liz Carmouche. Nearly ten years ago these two women's mixed martial arts legends met in Oklahoma, where Carmouche got the better of Shevchenko. Both fighters have changed so much since that day that their UFC Uruguay match-up will look completely different.

Shevchenko is coming off back to back wins over Joanna Jedrzjczyk and Jessica Eye. "Bullet's" head kick knockout of Eye will live on UFC highlight reels for the rest of time and she hopes that incredible victory is just the first of many title defenses. For Carmouche, the long road back to title contention has had ups and downs, but it's been worth it. She will look secure the title and cement her legacy as one of the pioneers of women's MMA.

Elsewhere on the card the always entertaining Mike Perry and the devastating Vicente Luque will throwdown in a welterweight war, Volkan Oezdemir will take on Ilir Latifi and Gilbert Burns will battle with undefeated Aleksei Kunchenko.

Get ready for UFC Uruguay by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-uruguay