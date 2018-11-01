Fights To Watch Before UFC Stockholm

On Saturday the Octagon lands in Stockholm, Sweden for the sixth time, featuring Sweden’s own Alexander Gustafsson. It will be the fourth time that “The Mauler” has headlined a UFC event in the nation’s capital. Across the Octagon from Gustaffson will be Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, who like Gustafsson, is coming off a title loss to Jon Jones.
It will be an interesting match-up between the two light heavyweight contenders as both men are in need of a huge bounce back victory.
Alexander Gustafsson's first title fight against Jon Jones is renowned and for good reason, and despite his stellar performance, it wasn't enough to capture the 205lb title. Following up an outing like that wouldn't be easy, but "The Mauler" executed perfectly in his next match-up with Jimi Manuwa.
Announcing your presence in a new weight class is important. Announcing your presence in a new weight class by brutally knocking out a former world champion in just about a minute is impressive. Take a look back at Anthony "Lionheart" Smith's light heavyweight debut against Rashad Evans.
A stunning knockout of Ovince Saint Preux reminded fight fans just how explosive and dangerous Jimi Manuwa can be. But "Poster Boy" had an encore performance loaded in the chamber at UFC London against Corey Anderson.
Aleksandar Rakic has been on the rise since joining the UFC and his fight with Devin Clark showed why. Rakic dealt with adversity, displayed an ability to adapt and scored an impressive finish against a very tough opponent in Clark.
Leonardo Santos has flashed serious potential, amassing five UFC wins in five attempts. But the Brazilian just hasn't been able to get into the Octagon due to nagging injuries. Watch Santos take on a young Kevin Lee almost four years ago.
Makwan Amirkhani started off his UFC career with a bang, recording one of the fastest knockouts in featherweight history. He followed that performance up with a dominant submission win over Masio Fullen at UFC Berlin.
Slowly but surely Damir Hadzovic has been making himself a name at lightweight. That started with an impressive UFC debut and victory over a respected Marcin Held at UFC Stockholm.
Making a splash in your debut isn't easy to do, but Darko Stosic did just that at UFC Hamburg last July. He looked calm, technical and explosive against Jeremy Kimball on his way to a first round finish.
