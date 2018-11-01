 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC Stockholm

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC Stockholm
By Gavin Porter • May. 31, 2019

On Saturday the Octagon lands in Stockholm, Sweden for the sixth time, featuring Sweden’s own Alexander Gustafsson. It will be the fourth time that “The Mauler” has headlined a UFC event in the nation’s capital. Across the Octagon from Gustaffson will be Anthony “Lionheart” Smith, who like Gustafsson, is coming off a title loss to Jon Jones.

It will be an interesting match-up between the two light heavyweight contenders as both men are in need of a huge bounce back victory.

Alexander Gustaffson vs Jimi Manuwa
UFC London - March 8, 2014
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Alexander Gustafsson and Jimi Manuwa face off before their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night London event at the O2 Arena on March 8, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Alexander Gustafsson's first title fight against Jon Jones is renowned and for good reason, and despite his stellar performance, it wasn't enough to capture the 205lb title. Following up an outing like that wouldn't be easy, but "The Mauler" executed perfectly in his next match-up with Jimi Manuwa.

Anthony Smith vs Rashad Evans
UFC 225 - June 9, 2018
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: (R-L) Rashad Evans lands a knee to the head of Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcing your presence in a new weight class is important. Announcing your presence in a new weight class by brutally knocking out a former world champion in just about a minute is impressive. Take a look back at Anthony "Lionheart" Smith's light heavyweight debut against Rashad Evans.

Jimi Manuwa vs Corey Anderson
UFC London - March 18, 2017
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: (R-L) Jimi Manuwa of England knees Ovince Saint Preux in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 204 Fight Night at the Manchester Evening News Arena on October 8, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
A stunning knockout of Ovince Saint Preux reminded fight fans just how explosive and dangerous Jimi Manuwa can be. But "Poster Boy" had an encore performance loaded in the chamber at UFC London against Corey Anderson.

Aleksandar Rakic vs Devin Clark
UFC 231 - December 8, 2018
TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Opponents Devin Clark and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria face-off during the UFC 231 weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Aleksandar Rakic has been on the rise since joining the UFC and his fight with Devin Clark showed why. Rakic dealt with adversity, displayed an ability to adapt and scored an impressive finish against a very tough opponent in Clark.

Leonard Santos vs Kevin Lee
UFC 194 - December 12, 2015
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Opponents Leonardo Santos of Brazil and Kevin Lee face off during the UFC 194 weigh-in inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Leonardo Santos has flashed serious potential, amassing five UFC wins in five attempts. But the Brazilian just hasn't been able to get into the Octagon due to nagging injuries. Watch Santos take on a young Kevin Lee almost four years ago.

Makwan Amirkhani vs Masio Fullen
UFC Berlin - June 20, 2015
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 20: (L-R) Makwan Amirkhani of Finland attempts a submission against Masio Fullen of Mexico in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the O2 World on June 20, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Makwan Amirkhani started off his UFC career with a bang, recording one of the fastest knockouts in featherweight history. He followed that performance up with a dominant submission win over Masio Fullen at UFC Berlin.

Damir Hadzovic vs Marcin Held
UFC Stockholm - May 28, 2017
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 27: (L-R) Marcin Held of Poland and Damir Hadzovic of Bosnia face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in inside Ericsson Globe on May 27, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Slowly but surely Damir Hadzovic has been making himself a name at lightweight. That started with an impressive UFC debut and victory over a respected Marcin Held at UFC Stockholm.

Darko Stosic vs Jeremy Kimball
UFC Hamburg - July 22, 2018
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 22: (R-L) Darko Stosic of Serbia kicks Jeremy Kimball in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Barclaycard Arena on July 22, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Making a splash in your debut isn't easy to do, but Darko Stosic did just that at UFC Hamburg last July. He looked calm, technical and explosive against Jeremy Kimball on his way to a first round finish.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

