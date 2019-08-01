Fights To Watch Before UFC Singapore

Sergei Pavlovich couldn't wait to get that first UFC win and he was able to get it in just over a minute against Marcelo Golm when the UFC went to St. Petersburg in April.

Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-singapore

The UFC Singapore main card starts live on on ESPN+ at 8am/5am ETPT.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews