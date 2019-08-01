Fights To Watch Before UFC Singapore

Get ready for UFC Singapore by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-singapore
Here's the list of the fights:
Ben Askren's UFC debut was highly anticipated and for good reason. He brings a unique personality and skill set to the Octagon. His one round bout with Robbie Lawler, while controversial, was still very entertaining and is worth a watch.
Demian Maia has fought the best of the best and after dropping a fight to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a win over Lyman Good was just what Maia needed. And he reminded people why he's one of the pure best grapplers in the sport.
Michael Johnson has always felt like he has what it takes to hang with the best fighters in the lightweight division. In his match-up with Dustin Poirier he proved that. Watch him take "The Diamond" out in emphatic fashion.
Coming in as an underdog can fuel next level motivation. Stevie Ray tapped into that when he was up against Joe Lauzon and took care of business in Nashville.
It's no secret that Frank Camacho loves to brawl. In his UFC Stockholm bout with Nick Hein he took a different approach and it made him even more dangerous. Watch Camacho dominate Hein in a very impressive performance.
Beneil Dariush needed a big win against the dangerous Drew Dober. He came through, recovering after a tough first round and earning himself a submission victory with just seconds to go in the second.
"The Crochet Boss" is for real. And he earned his third straight victory in the heavyweight division in his fight against Junior Albini back in June. Watch Maurice Greene get the KO win in front of his home town crowd.
Sergei Pavlovich couldn't wait to get that first UFC win and he was able to get it in just over a minute against Marcelo Golm when the UFC went to St. Petersburg in April.
The UFC Singapore main card starts live on on ESPN+ at 8am/5am ETPT.
