 Skip to main content
Athletes

Fights To Watch Before UFC Singapore

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Oct. 25, 2019

Get ready for UFC Singapore by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-singapore

Here's the list of the fights:

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler
UFC 235 - March 2, 2019

Ben Askren's UFC debut was highly anticipated and for good reason. He brings a unique personality and skill set to the Octagon. His one round bout with Robbie Lawler, while controversial, was still very entertaining and is worth a watch.

Demian Maia vs Lyman Good
UFC Fortaleza - February 2, 2019

Demian Maia has fought the best of the best and after dropping a fight to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a win over Lyman Good was just what Maia needed. And he reminded people why he's one of the pure best grapplers in the sport.

Michael Johnson vs Dustin Poirier
UFC McAllan - September 17, 2016

Michael Johnson has always felt like he has what it takes to hang with the best fighters in the lightweight division. In his match-up with Dustin Poirier he proved that. Watch him take "The Diamond" out in emphatic fashion.

Stevie Ray vs Joe Lauzon
UFC Nashville - April 21, 2017

Coming in as an underdog can fuel next level motivation. Stevie Ray tapped into that when he was up against Joe Lauzon and took care of business in Nashville.

Frank Camacho vs Nick Hein
UFC Stockholm - June 1, 2019

It's no secret that Frank Camacho loves to brawl. In his UFC Stockholm bout with Nick Hein he took a different approach and it made him even more dangerous. Watch Camacho dominate Hein in a very impressive performance.

Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober
UFC Wichita - March 9, 2019

Beneil Dariush needed a big win against the dangerous Drew Dober. He came through, recovering after a tough first round and earning himself a submission victory with just seconds to go in the second.

Maurice Greene vs Junior Albini
UFC Minneapolis - June 29, 2019

"The Crochet Boss" is for real. And he earned his third straight victory in the heavyweight division in his fight against Junior Albini back in June. Watch Maurice Greene get the KO win in front of his home town crowd.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Marcelo Golm
UFC St. Petersburg - April 20, 2019

Sergei Pavlovich couldn't wait to get that first UFC win and he was able to get it in just over a minute against Marcelo Golm when the UFC went to St. Petersburg in April.

Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-singapore

The UFC Singapore main card starts live on on ESPN+ at 8am/5am ETPT.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

Tags
Fights To Watch
lists

UFC 230 main event results

More

UFC 230 main card results

More