Fights To Watch Before UFC Shenzhen

UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade captured the 115-lb belt in emphatic fashion, slamming Rose Namajunas to the canvas in Rio de Janeiro. It was a moment that fight fans won't soon forget. She will look to defend her belt for the first time in enemy territory, as she will take on rising Chinese star Weili Zhang.

Zhang has carved her way through the division defeating the likes of Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres. If she can take care of business on home turf against Andrade, she will become the UFC's first Chinese champion. Andrade on the other hand is ready to begin her reign over the rest of the division and she is confident that will start on August 31st.

The rest of the card is filled out with talented fighters from around the region, including fan favorite Li "The Leech" Jingliang. He will go up against the streaking Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who is looking to move up the welterweight division ladder. And those are just the fighters in the main and co-main event.

