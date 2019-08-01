Fights To Watch Before UFC Shenzhen

It's almost time for the Octagon to touch down in Shenzhen, China and the opportunity to make history is on the line.
UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade captured the 115-lb belt in emphatic fashion, slamming Rose Namajunas to the canvas in Rio de Janeiro. It was a moment that fight fans won't soon forget. She will look to defend her belt for the first time in enemy territory, as she will take on rising Chinese star Weili Zhang.
Zhang has carved her way through the division defeating the likes of Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres. If she can take care of business on home turf against Andrade, she will become the UFC's first Chinese champion. Andrade on the other hand is ready to begin her reign over the rest of the division and she is confident that will start on August 31st.
The rest of the card is filled out with talented fighters from around the region, including fan favorite Li "The Leech" Jingliang. He will go up against the streaking Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who is looking to move up the welterweight division ladder. And those are just the fighters in the main and co-main event.
Get ready for UFC Shenzhen by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-shenzen-fights-to-watch
If you're looking to watch a UFC strawweight with dynamite in her hands look no further than the champ. Jessica Andrade is a beast and she showed the world why she deserved a title shot against Rose Namajunas in this incredible knockout win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
If you don't know much about Weili Zhang then watch this fight. Zhang showed everything you're looking for in a rising star, she not only dominated Jessica Aguilar but she was vicious and she was exciting.
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is one of the dark horses in the welterweight division. He finishes guys and he is dominant. He showed that once again by taking on the surging Curtis Millender and finishing him with ease.
Li Jingliang is just one of those fighters that brings it. He puts on a show and he always finds himself in tough battles. In his fight against David Zawada last November it was no different. "The Leech" pulled off an amazing win in the third round in front of a thrilled crowd in Beijing.
It's always fun to make a splash in front of your home crowd. And at UFC Beijing, Yanan Wu did just that with an excellent arm bar submission of veteran Lauren Mueller.
UFC welterweight Kenan Song wanted to continue his momentum in a big-way at UFC Singapore. He did just that by putting the hurt on Hector Aldana and getting an impressive stoppage.
Andre Soukhamthath loves to put on a show and he made sure that happened for the fight fans of Fresno, California. Soukhamthath fought the always gritty Luke Sanders and was able to get the stoppage.
Making your debut can be nerve wracking, but not for Mark De La Rosa. At UFC Boise, the flyweight was able to remain calm and get the job done against the talented Elias Garcia.
Watch the entire UFC Shenzhen collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-shenzen-fights-to-watch
UFC Shenzhen starts at 3am/12am ETPT with the prelims live on ESPN. Then the main card starts on ESPN+ at 6am/3am ETPT. Make sure you tune in to see if Andrade can defend her belt against China's own in Zhang.