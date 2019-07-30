Fights To Watch Before UFC Sao Paulo

The main event features one of Brazil's biggest stars, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza making his light heavyweight debut against Poland's Jan Blachowicz. It is an interesting match-up with Blachowicz coming off a devastating knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. It's a fight that will certainly have ramifications in the 2020 light heavyweight title picture.

Elsewhere on the card is former light heavyweight champion Maurico "Shogun" Rua, submission specialist Paul Craig, the streaking James Krause and UFC record holder Charles Oliveira.

Take a look at the whole UFC Sao Paulo collection on UFC Fight Pass right here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-sao-paulo-fights-to-watch