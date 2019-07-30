 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC Sao Paulo

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Nov. 14, 2019

The Octagon is back in Sao Paulo for an action packed card.

The main event features one of Brazil's biggest stars, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza making his light heavyweight debut against Poland's Jan Blachowicz. It is an interesting match-up with Blachowicz coming off a devastating knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. It's a fight that will certainly have ramifications in the 2020 light heavyweight title picture.

Elsewhere on the card is former light heavyweight champion Maurico "Shogun" Rua, submission specialist Paul Craig, the streaking James Krause and UFC record holder Charles Oliveira.

Take a look at the whole UFC Sao Paulo collection on UFC Fight Pass right here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-sao-paulo-fights-to-watch

Jan Blachowicz vs Nikita Krylov
UFC Moscow - September 15, 2018

Jan Blachowicz wanted to welcome Nikita Krylov back to the UFC with open arms - well kind of. Blachowicz put on a show and earned himself a big-time submission win in the UFC's first ever event in Russia.

Jacare Souza vs Chris Weidman
UFC 230 - November 3, 2018

It was originally supposed to be Luke Rockhold vs Chris Weidman 2, but after injury forced Rockhold out of the bout, it was Jacare Souza's chance to steal the show. And he did just that by knocking out the former middleweight champ in an absolute barn burner.

Paul Craig vs Vinicus Moreira
UFC Mexico City - September 21, 2019

Paul Craig will fight anyone, anywhere. And that trend continued when he took on Vinicius Moreira at UFC Mexico City in September. "BearJew" was able to use his stand-up game to set-up his slick submission game for yet another victory.

Charles Oliveira vs Jim Miller
UFC Milwaukee - December 15, 2018

Charles Oliveira is a legend. He's the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories and he's been tapping guys out for over 10 years with the company. Take a look back at one of his finest performances against another UFC veteran in Jim Miller.

James Krause vs Warlley Alves
UFC Lincoln - August 25, 2018

The welterweight division is stacked and James Krause has been looking to add his name to the rankings for some time. At UFC Lincoln, he extended his win streak to five by knocking out a tough opponent in Warlley Alves.

Randy Brown vs Bryan Barberena
UFC Greenville - June 22, 2019

Bryan Barberena is one tough cookie. And Randy Brown showed just how much potential he has by taking Barberena out at UFC Greenville.

Tracy Cortez vs Mariya Agapova
Dana White's Contender Series - July 30, 2019

Earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series comes with a lot of pressure. But it wasn't too much pressure for Tracy Cortez and she was able to impress UFC brass against Mariya Agapova.

Make sure you watch the entire UFC Sao Paulo collection on UFC Fight Pass right here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-sao-paulo-fights-to-watch

