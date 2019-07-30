Fights To Watch Before UFC Sao Paulo

The Octagon is back in Sao Paulo for an action packed card.
The main event features one of Brazil's biggest stars, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza making his light heavyweight debut against Poland's Jan Blachowicz. It is an interesting match-up with Blachowicz coming off a devastating knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. It's a fight that will certainly have ramifications in the 2020 light heavyweight title picture.
Elsewhere on the card is former light heavyweight champion Maurico "Shogun" Rua, submission specialist Paul Craig, the streaking James Krause and UFC record holder Charles Oliveira.
Take a look at the whole UFC Sao Paulo collection on UFC Fight Pass right here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-sao-paulo-fights-to-watch
Jan Blachowicz wanted to welcome Nikita Krylov back to the UFC with open arms - well kind of. Blachowicz put on a show and earned himself a big-time submission win in the UFC's first ever event in Russia.
It was originally supposed to be Luke Rockhold vs Chris Weidman 2, but after injury forced Rockhold out of the bout, it was Jacare Souza's chance to steal the show. And he did just that by knocking out the former middleweight champ in an absolute barn burner.
Paul Craig will fight anyone, anywhere. And that trend continued when he took on Vinicius Moreira at UFC Mexico City in September. "BearJew" was able to use his stand-up game to set-up his slick submission game for yet another victory.
Charles Oliveira is a legend. He's the UFC's all-time leader in submission victories and he's been tapping guys out for over 10 years with the company. Take a look back at one of his finest performances against another UFC veteran in Jim Miller.
The welterweight division is stacked and James Krause has been looking to add his name to the rankings for some time. At UFC Lincoln, he extended his win streak to five by knocking out a tough opponent in Warlley Alves.
Bryan Barberena is one tough cookie. And Randy Brown showed just how much potential he has by taking Barberena out at UFC Greenville.
Earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series comes with a lot of pressure. But it wasn't too much pressure for Tracy Cortez and she was able to impress UFC brass against Mariya Agapova.
