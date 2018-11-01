Fights To Watch Before UFC Prague

The UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line in just over a week when champion Jon Jones takes on Anthony Smith. But before Jones and Smith duke it out for the strap, two of the best 205lb fighters in the world will showdown in Prague, Czech Republic at UFC Prague.

Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos headline the UFC’s first trip to Czech Republic, in a match-up that will have a big impact on the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz has put together a string of impressive wins over Devin Clark, Jared Cannonier, Jimi Manuwa and Nikita Krylov. Since moving up from middleweight, Santos has finished both Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa in thrilling fights that show just how explosive “Marreta” is.

There are plenty of other impressive fighters and exciting match-ups throughout the entire card. Get ready for UFC Prague by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and top prospects. Here’s the collection of fights to watch before the action starts in Czech Republic: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-prague-fights-to-watch