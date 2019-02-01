Fights To Watch Before UFC Phoenix

If you're a fan of big-time finishes and exciting fights then UFC Phoenix is the card for you.
Former UFC heavyweight champion and Cain Velasquez makes his return to the Octagon against one of the most thrilling fighters in the division, Francis Ngannou. In addition, James Vick and Paul Felder meet in what is sure to be an explosive co-main event.
There are plenty of other impressive fighters and exciting match-ups throughout the entire card. Get ready for UFC Phoenix by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and top prospects. Here’s the collection of fights to watch before the action begins in Arizona: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-phoenix-fights-to-watch
On the path to UFC 218 Ngannou put together a streak of five straight emphatic finishes, quickly established himself as one of the most explosive and dangerous fighters on the planet. In Overeem, “The Predator” faced his toughest challenge yet and would go on to deliver the signature moment of his career so far.
After a disappointing showing at UFC 188, Velasquez looked to bounce back in a big way against Browne. The fans did not have to wait long to see the legend return to form, as Velasquez reminded the world that he is one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time.
With three straight impressive finishes, Vick made his way into the lightweight rankings. Awaiting him was a top-15 match-up with Trinaldo. “The Texecutioner” made the most of the opportunity by using his dynamic stand-up game and toughness to earn a win over the resilient Trinaldo.
Back-to-back victories over Alex Ricci and Stevie Ray earned Felder a showdown with submission specialist Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira at UFC 218. Felder was able to avoid falling victim to the slick ground game of Oliveira and get a big win.
Sterling and Stamann talked a big game in the lead-up to UFC 228. But if was Sterling that followed through on fight night. Sterling completed an incredible knee-bar submission, just the second time the submission has been completed from back mount in UFC history.
Making the jump from prospect to contender is never easy. For Jimmie Rivera, it was a fight against the legendary Faber that offered him that chance. And Rivera made the most of his opportunity, earning the biggest victory of his career.
Luque continued his rise in the welterweight division by submitting Niko Price and finishing Chad Laprise. But it was Luque’s devastating knockout of last minute opponent Jalin Turner that put an exclamation on his great year.
Coming off a decision loss against the surging Leon Edwards, Bryan “Bam Bam” Barberena made the trip to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on hometown hero Jake Ellenberger. The welterweight prospect took care of business putting himself in the limelight and sending Ellenberger into retirement.
Watch the full UFC Phoenix collection on UFC Fight Pass: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-phoenix-fights-to-watch
The UFC Phoenix early prelims begin at 5:30pm/2:30pm ETPT on ESPN+, followed by the UFC Phoenix prelims on ESPN at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
The UFC Phoenix main card will air live on ESPN at 9pm/6pm ETPT.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews