Fights To Watch Before UFC Phoenix

If you're a fan of big-time finishes and exciting fights then UFC Phoenix is the card for you.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and Cain Velasquez makes his return to the Octagon against one of the most thrilling fighters in the division, Francis Ngannou. In addition, James Vick and Paul Felder meet in what is sure to be an explosive co-main event.

There are plenty of other impressive fighters and exciting match-ups throughout the entire card. Get ready for UFC Phoenix by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and top prospects. Here’s the collection of fights to watch before the action begins in Arizona: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-phoenix-fights-to-watch