Fights To Watch Before UFC Nashville

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC Nashville
By Gavin Porter • Mar. 22, 2019

On Saturday the UFC returns to the Music City with a strikers delight between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. It will be Pettis’ first foray into the UFC’s welterweight division and Thompson is more than happy to introduce him to the world of 170lbs.

Thompson hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in almost ten months and he looks to bounce back from his loss against Darren Till in a big way. Meanwhile, Pettis is fresh off his Fight of The Year performance against Tony Ferguson. The fight fans of Nashville, Tennessee are in for a treat.

In the co-main event two of the world’s best heavyweights are set to go to war. Curtis “Razor” Blaydes will take on Justin “Big Pretty” Willis to solidify which one of them is a true contender.

Get ready for UFC Nashville by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-nashville-fights-to-watch

Stephen Thompson vs Tyron Woodley 1
UFC 205 – November 12, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Stephen Thompson of the United States (right) and Tyron Woodley of the United States (left) have their fight declared a majority draw in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If you haven’t watched Thompson vs Woodley 1 before you are in for a treat. The co-main event of UFC 205 brought excitement and showed just how talented both Thompson and Woodley are. It went down as a draw and as one of the best fights of the year.

Anthony Pettis vs Michael Chiesa
UFC 226 – July 7, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Anthony Pettis kicks Michael Chiesa in their lightweight fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Fight fans were supposed to see this match-up a few months earlier than International Fight Week and the wait did not disappoint. Pettis and Chiesa delivered an entertaining fight with “Showtime” coming away with the big win.

Curtis Blaydes vs Alistair Overeem
UFC 225 – June 9, 2018
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: (L-R) Curtis Blaydes elbows Alistair Overeem in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Making a statement against perennial title challenger Alistair Overeem isn’t an easy task, but somehow Curtis Blaydes made it look easy at UFC 225 in Chicago. It was a devastating finish for “Razor” and the rest of the heavyweight division was put on notice.

Justin Willis vs Allen Crowder
UFC 218 – December 2, 2017
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: (R-L) Justin Willis lands a knee to the body of Allen Crowder in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 218 event inside Little Caesars Arena on December 02, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After winning his UFC debut by decision, Justin “Big Pretty” Willis wanted to display his finishing ability. He would do just that by earning an emphatic knockout against the tough Allen Crowder.

Jussier Formiga vs Ben Nguyen
UFC 221 – February 11, 2017
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: (R-L) Jussier Formiga of Brazil exchanges punches with Ben Nguyen in their flyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The flyweight gauntlet is no joke and putting together a win streak is tough, but Formiga made the most of his opportunity against the talented Ben Nguyen.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs John Moraga
UFC Lincoln – August 25, 2018
LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 25: (R-L) Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil punches John Moraga in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 25, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A heated fight week between Figueiredo and Moraga added up to a thrilling match-up. Figueiredo would go on to keep his unblemished record in-tact by defeating Moraga in impressive fashion.

Maycee Barber vs Hannah Cifers
UFC Denver – November 10, 2018
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Maycee Barber kicks Hannah Cifers in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Making your UFC debut can be nerve wracking, but Maycee Barber was up for the challenge. She dominated short-notice opponent Hannah Cifers on her way to a big win in her home state.

JJ Aldrich vs Polyana Viana
UFC 227 - August 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: (L-R) JJ Aldrich punches Polyana Viana of Brazil in their women's strawweight fight during the UFC 227 event inside Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Matched-up with the dangerous Polyana Viana, JJ Aldrich showcased her toughness and fight IQ on the way to her third straight-win at strawweight.

Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-nashville-fights-to-watch

Tune into ESPN+ on March 23rd at 8pm/5pm ETPT to watch the stars of UFC Nashville put on a show.

Start your free week trail with ESPN+ here: https://plus.espn.com/ufc

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.

