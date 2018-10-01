Fights To Watch Before UFC Nashville

On Saturday the UFC returns to the Music City with a strikers delight between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. It will be Pettis’ first foray into the UFC’s welterweight division and Thompson is more than happy to introduce him to the world of 170lbs.

Thompson hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in almost ten months and he looks to bounce back from his loss against Darren Till in a big way. Meanwhile, Pettis is fresh off his Fight of The Year performance against Tony Ferguson. The fight fans of Nashville, Tennessee are in for a treat.

In the co-main event two of the world’s best heavyweights are set to go to war. Curtis “Razor” Blaydes will take on Justin “Big Pretty” Willis to solidify which one of them is a true contender.

Get ready for UFC Nashville by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-nashville-fights-to-watch