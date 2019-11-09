Zabit Magomedshapirov has long been considering one of the rising contenders in the UFC's featherweight division. On Saturday he will have to prove it once again, as he faces the dangerous Calvin Kattar in Moscow. This fight originally was slated as the co-main event at UFC Boston in mid-October but, one the fight eventually landed as the main event in Magomedshapirov's homeland.

It will be a heck of a fight that fight fans won't want to miss.

The co-main event features the return of heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov and the ever busy Greg Hardy. Both fighters are looking to make a statement and get right in the mix at the top of the division.

Check out the entire Fights To Watch Before UFC Moscow collection on Fight Pass: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-moscow-fights-to-watch