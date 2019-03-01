Fights To Watch Before UFC London

Top fifteen welterweights are ready to rock at UFC London.
Darren Till makes his first appearance since being defeated by former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 against the exciting Jorge Masvidal. The fight will be the first time “Gamebred” has stepped in the Octagon since November of 2017.
In the co-main slot England’s own Leon Edwards is set to battle with Iceland’s Gunnar Nelson, in an interesting match-up of styles. Edwards has put together a six-fight win streak, including wins over Donald Cerrone, Bryan Barberena and Vincente Luque. Meanwhile “Gunni” is looking to write a different ending to Edwards’ home soil story.
Get ready for UFC London by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-london-fights-to-watch
After stringing together three straight wins in his first three UFC appearances, it was clear that the charismatic Till was heading for big things. And at UFC Fight Night Cerrone vs Till, the Scouser from Liverpool didn’t disappoint in his first main event.
As one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the welterweight division, Masvidal looked to build on the momentum of finishing Jake Ellenberg with a big win over fellow fan favorite Donald Cerrone. “Gamebred” would go on to do just that.
Nelson’s year and some change break from the Octagon landed him a showdown with Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. The dangerous grappling and submission artist would use the opportunity to announce that “Gunni” is back with a vengeance.
If home Octagon advantage is a thing, Edwards definitely capitalizes on it. Edwards drove a few hours from his home in Birmingham, England for his fight with Peter Sobotta and put on a show for his country.
Oezdemir is nicknamed “No Time” for a reason. Fresh off his 28 second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov, Oezdemir found himself in the Octagon with light heavyweight stalwart Jimi Manuwa…well at least for a little.
Announcing that your contender in a division involves a specific recipe. Put together win streak, win in impressive fashion and know how to use the mic when you have it. Leading up to his fight with veteran and former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux, Reyes had checked all the boxes. And he would make an even bigger splash at UFC 229.
Being undefeated in the UFC is no joke. Allen put that stat on the line when he took on the tough Mads Burnell at UFC Liverpool last May. Allen would go on to prove that he is the real deal by earning a Performance of The Night bonus.
The trend of moving up weight classes is a positive one and Breese is one of the latest examples of why it makes sense. The fighter out of England needed to bounce back after his first career loss at UFC 199. Breese’s fight with veteran Dan Kelly would last less than a round and Breese would leave Liverpool back in the win column.
