Fights To Watch Before UFC London

Top fifteen welterweights are ready to rock at UFC London.

Darren Till makes his first appearance since being defeated by former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 against the exciting Jorge Masvidal. The fight will be the first time “Gamebred” has stepped in the Octagon since November of 2017.

In the co-main slot England’s own Leon Edwards is set to battle with Iceland’s Gunnar Nelson, in an interesting match-up of styles. Edwards has put together a six-fight win streak, including wins over Donald Cerrone, Bryan Barberena and Vincente Luque. Meanwhile “Gunni” is looking to write a different ending to Edwards’ home soil story.

Get ready for UFC London by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-london-fights-to-watch