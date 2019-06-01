Fights To Watch Before UFC Greenville

UFC has made their way to Greenville, South Carolina for the first time. Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie”, are set to headline the card in what is sure to produce featherweight fireworks.
It’s exactly the type of main event you want for a card. Two exciting fighters, two finishes and plenty on the line. The winner of the main event puts themselves in a position to get back in the win column and closer to title contention.
Get ready for UFC Greenville by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the full collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-greenville-fights-to-watch
Taking on a fan favorite and winning in spectacular fashion isn’t always achievable. But Renato Moicano did just that at UFC 227 when he quickly put away Cub Swanson at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The Korean Zombie returned after a crazy four years of injuries and serving in the South Korean military to a bout with Dennis Bermudez. Jung showed no signs of Octagon rust, taking care of business in emphatic fashion.
Painted fingernails and all, Bryan Barberena is a savage. He put that on display yet again by finishing Nebraska legend Jake Ellenberger in less than half a round.
In a battle of rising prospects, both Randy Brown and Mickey Gall had plenty to prove. Brown was able to show more of his skills at UFC 217 and earn the victory.
Andrea Lee has been on the rise since she came into the promotion and at UFC Phoenix she confirmed what all the hype is about. Lee was dominant and showed off her polished stand-up game in a convincing win over Ashley Evans-Smith.
Fighting a former TUF cast mate and friend can be difficult. Not for Montana De La Rosa. The UFC flyweight showed off her wrestling and grappling in route to an impressive finish of Rachel Ostovich.
UFC Greenville starts at 4pm/1pm ETPT on ESPN+. Watch the main card at 7pm/4pm ETPT on ESPN+.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.