Fights To Watch Before UFC Greenville

By Gavin Porter • Jun. 21, 2019

UFC has made their way to Greenville, South Carolina for the first time. Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie”, are set to headline the card in what is sure to produce featherweight fireworks.

It’s exactly the type of main event you want for a card. Two exciting fighters, two finishes and plenty on the line. The winner of the main event puts themselves in a position to get back in the win column and closer to title contention.

Renato Moicano vs Cub Swanson
UFC 227 – August 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Renato Moicano of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Cub Swanson in their featherweight fight during the UFC 227 event inside Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Taking on a fan favorite and winning in spectacular fashion isn’t always achievable. But Renato Moicano did just that at UFC 227 when he quickly put away Cub Swanson at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Chan Sung Jung vs Dennis Bermudez
UFC Houston – February 4, 2017
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Chan Sung Jung of South Korea punches Dennis Bermudez in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Toyota Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
The Korean Zombie returned after a crazy four years of injuries and serving in the South Korean military to a bout with Dennis Bermudez. Jung showed no signs of Octagon rust, taking care of business in emphatic fashion.

Bryan Barberena vs Jake Ellenberger
UFC Lincoln – August 25, 2018
LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 25: (R-L) Bryan Barberena punches Jake Ellenberger in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 25, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Painted fingernails and all, Bryan Barberena is a savage. He put that on display yet again by finishing Nebraska legend Jake Ellenberger in less than half a round.

Randy Brown vs Mickey Gall
UFC 217 – November 4, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Randy Brown of Jamaica takes down Mickey Gall in their welterweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
In a battle of rising prospects, both Randy Brown and Mickey Gall had plenty to prove. Brown was able to show more of his skills at UFC 217 and earn the victory.

Andrea Lee vs Ashley Evans-Smith
UFC Phoenix – February 17, 2019
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Andrea Lee punches Ashlee Evans-Smith in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Andrea Lee has been on the rise since she came into the promotion and at UFC Phoenix she confirmed what all the hype is about. Lee was dominant and showed off her polished stand-up game in a convincing win over Ashley Evans-Smith.

Montana De La Rosa vs Rachel Ostovich
TUF 27 Finale – July 6, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: (R-L) Montana De La Rosa punches Rachael Ostovich in their women's flyweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Fighting a former TUF cast mate and friend can be difficult. Not for Montana De La Rosa. The UFC flyweight showed off her wrestling and grappling in route to an impressive finish of Rachel Ostovich.

Check out the whole collection on UFC Fight Pass here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-greenville-fights-to-watch

UFC Greenville starts at 4pm/1pm ETPT on ESPN+. Watch the main card at 7pm/4pm ETPT on ESPN+.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.

