Fights To Watch Before UFC Fort Lauderdale

On Saturday the Octagon will make its way to Florida for the first time in over a year. The event will be headlined by two middleweights determined to make their way to the top of the division.

Jacare Souza, who most recently defeated Chris Weidman in an amazing fight at UFC 230, will take on the surging Jack Hermansson. “The Joker” has finished three-straight opponents, including David Brach at UFC Philadelphia less than a month ago.

Get ready for UFC Fort Lauderdale by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-fort-lauderdale-fights-to-watch