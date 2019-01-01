 Skip to main content
Athletes

Fights To Watch Before UFC Fort Lauderdale

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC Fort Lauderdale
By Gavin Porter • Apr. 26, 2019

On Saturday the Octagon will make its way to Florida for the first time in over a year. The event will be headlined by two middleweights determined to make their way to the top of the division.

Jacare Souza, who most recently defeated Chris Weidman in an amazing fight at UFC 230, will take on the surging Jack Hermansson. “The Joker” has finished three-straight opponents, including David Brach at UFC Philadelphia less than a month ago.

Get ready for UFC Fort Lauderdale by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-fort-lauderdale-fights-to-watch

Jacare Souza vs Derek Brunson 2
UFC Charlotte – January 27, 2018
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Ronaldo Souza of Brazil and Derek Brunson face off in their middleweight bout during a UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jacare Souze is one of the most respected and feared fighters in the middleweight division – and for good reason. If you have any doubts surrounding why, watch Souza’s second fight with Derek Brunson.

Jack Hermansson vs Gerald Meerschaert
UFC Milwaukee – December 15, 2018
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 15: Jack Hermansson of Sweden (top) punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Fiserv Forum on December 15, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
A good way to get the attention of UFC President Dana White and the team of UFC matchmakers is to finish fights. That’s just what Jack “The Joker” Hermansson has been doing during his UFC career. He would add another finish to his record with a slick submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Milwaukee.

Alex Oliveira vs Carlos Condit
UFC Glendale – April 14, 2018
GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 14: (R-L) Alex Oliveira of Brazil attempts to submit Carlos Condit in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Anytime you beat a former champion it is a big deal and that’s just what Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira set out to accomplish against Carlos Condit. The bout with Condit reminded everyone just how well-rounded and dangerous Oliveira is. “Cowboy” would go-on to secure the co-main event victory.

Mike Perry vs Paul Felder
UFC 226 – July 7, 2018
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Paul Felder and Mike Perry exchange blows in their welterweight fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Paul Felder and Mike Perry exchange blows in their welterweight fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The fight game works in mysterious ways, but it almost felt perfect for Paul Felder to move-up to face Mike Perry at UFC 226. The result was a 15-minute bloody brawl that had fans cheering for both warriors.

Glover Teixeira vs Misha Cirkunov
UFC Winnipeg – December 16, 2017
WINNIPEG, CANADA - DECEMBER 16: (R-L) Glover Teixeira of Brazil attempts to submit Misha Cirkunov of Latvia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Glover Teixeira needed to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Alexander Gustafsson in May of 2017. He would just do that, in an impressive effort against the talented Misha Cirkunov.

Ion Cutelaba vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov
UFC Calgary – July 28, 2018
CALGARY, AB - JULY 28: (R-L) Gadzhimurad Antigulov of Russia punches Ion Cutelaba of the Republic of Moldova in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
In his first fight in over a year, Ion Cutelaba returned with a dominant performance over the gritty Gadzhimurad Antigulov. The power and pressure of Cutelaba was just too much for Antigulov and the referee was forced to end the fight before the end of the first frame.

John Lineker vs Brian Kelleher
UFC 224 – May 12, 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 12: John Lineker ( L) of the Brazil punches Brian Kelleher of the United States in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
“Boom” vs “Hands of Stone” definitely lived up to the billing. Both John Lineker and Brian Kelleher threw hands in Rio De Janeiro before Lineker was finally overwhelm Kelleher.

Cory Sandhagen vs Iuri Alcantara
UFC Lincoln – August 25, 2018
LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Cory Sandhagen punches Iuri Alcantara of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 25, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
After impressing in his UFC debut against Austin Arnett, Cory Sandhagen followed up that second round TKO victory with another one. The finish of Iuri Alcantara was Sandhagen’s return to bantamweight and showed that he can be a real threat at 135lbs.

Watch the full UFC Fort Lauderdale collection on UFC Fight Pass:  https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-fort-lauderdale-fights-to-watch

The UFC Fort Lauderdale early prelims begin at 5:30pm/2:30pm ETPT on ESPN2, followed by the UFC Fort Lauderdale prelims on ESPN at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

The UFC Fort Lauderdale main card will air live on ESPN+ at 9pm/6pm ETPT.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

