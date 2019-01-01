Fights To Watch Before UFC Fort Lauderdale

On Saturday the Octagon will make its way to Florida for the first time in over a year. The event will be headlined by two middleweights determined to make their way to the top of the division.
Jacare Souza, who most recently defeated Chris Weidman in an amazing fight at UFC 230, will take on the surging Jack Hermansson. “The Joker” has finished three-straight opponents, including David Brach at UFC Philadelphia less than a month ago.
Get ready for UFC Fort Lauderdale by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-fort-lauderdale-fights-to-watch
Jacare Souze is one of the most respected and feared fighters in the middleweight division – and for good reason. If you have any doubts surrounding why, watch Souza’s second fight with Derek Brunson.
A good way to get the attention of UFC President Dana White and the team of UFC matchmakers is to finish fights. That’s just what Jack “The Joker” Hermansson has been doing during his UFC career. He would add another finish to his record with a slick submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Milwaukee.
Anytime you beat a former champion it is a big deal and that’s just what Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira set out to accomplish against Carlos Condit. The bout with Condit reminded everyone just how well-rounded and dangerous Oliveira is. “Cowboy” would go-on to secure the co-main event victory.
The fight game works in mysterious ways, but it almost felt perfect for Paul Felder to move-up to face Mike Perry at UFC 226. The result was a 15-minute bloody brawl that had fans cheering for both warriors.
Glover Teixeira needed to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Alexander Gustafsson in May of 2017. He would just do that, in an impressive effort against the talented Misha Cirkunov.
In his first fight in over a year, Ion Cutelaba returned with a dominant performance over the gritty Gadzhimurad Antigulov. The power and pressure of Cutelaba was just too much for Antigulov and the referee was forced to end the fight before the end of the first frame.
“Boom” vs “Hands of Stone” definitely lived up to the billing. Both John Lineker and Brian Kelleher threw hands in Rio De Janeiro before Lineker was finally overwhelm Kelleher.
After impressing in his UFC debut against Austin Arnett, Cory Sandhagen followed up that second round TKO victory with another one. The finish of Iuri Alcantara was Sandhagen’s return to bantamweight and showed that he can be a real threat at 135lbs.
Watch the full UFC Fort Lauderdale collection on UFC Fight Pass: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-fort-lauderdale-fights-to-watch
The UFC Fort Lauderdale early prelims begin at 5:30pm/2:30pm ETPT on ESPN2, followed by the UFC Fort Lauderdale prelims on ESPN at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
The UFC Fort Lauderdale main card will air live on ESPN+ at 9pm/6pm ETPT.
