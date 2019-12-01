Fights To Watch Before UFC DC

Alistair Overeem looks to cap off 2019 with his second win of the year as he takes on the rising Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC DC. The heavyweight battle will surely shape the top of the division heading into 2020 and provide both fighters with an opportunity to make big time noise.

Rozenstruik has been one of the best stories of 2019, winning three fights by knockout so far and if he can add Alistair Overeem to his impressive 2019 resume he will have plenty of options in 2020. Overeem said recently in an interview that the belt is the last thing that he needs to complete in order to finish his career on his terms. It will be interesting to see these two match-up on Saturday on ESPN.

Elsewhere around the card are Rob Font, Yana Kunitskaya, Aspen Ladd, Ricky Simon, Marina Rodriguez, Cynthia Calvillo and more.

Watch the UFC DC collection on Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/playlist/2561