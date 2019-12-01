 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC DC

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Dec. 6, 2019

The Octagon is back in the U.S. capital for a heavyweight showdown.

Alistair Overeem looks to cap off 2019 with his second win of the year as he takes on the rising Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC DC. The heavyweight battle will surely shape the top of the division heading into 2020 and provide both fighters with an opportunity to make big time noise.

Rozenstruik has been one of the best stories of 2019, winning three fights by knockout so far and if he can add Alistair Overeem to his impressive 2019 resume he will have plenty of options in 2020. Overeem said recently in an interview that the belt is the last thing that he needs to complete in order to finish his career on his terms. It will be interesting to see these two match-up on Saturday on ESPN.

Elsewhere around the card are Rob Font, Yana Kunitskaya, Aspen Ladd, Ricky Simon, Marina Rodriguez, Cynthia Calvillo and more.

Alistair Overeem vs Sergei Pavlovich
UFC Beijing - November 24, 2018
Alistair Overeem of The Netherlands punches down at Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Cadillac Arena on November 24, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Alistair Overeem of The Netherlands punches down at Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Cadillac Arena on November 24, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alistair Overeem wanted to bounce back in a big way after dropping his UFC 225 contest to now teammate Curtis Blaydes. He made sure to do just that against Serghei Pavlovich at UFC Beijing last November.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Allen Crowder
UFC Greenville - June 22, 2019

Nine seconds. That's all that Jairzinho Rozenstruik needed to let the world know that he has major power.

Marina Rodriguez vs Tecia Torres
UFC Uruguay - August 10, 2019
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Tecia Torres in their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Antel Arena on August 10, 2019 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)
Marina Rodriguez of Brazil punches Tecia Torres in their strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Antel Arena on August 10, 2019 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)

Making a statement is critical for fighters inside the rankings. Marina Rodriguez made hers by defeating the well-respected Tecia Torres at UFC Uruguay in August.

Cynthia Calvillo vs Poliana Botelho
UFC Argentina - November 17, 2018
Cynthia Calvillo controls the body of Poliana Botelho of Brazil in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Arena Parque Roca on November 17, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Cynthia Calvillo controls the body of Poliana Botelho of Brazil in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Arena Parque Roca on November 17, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Cynthia Calvillo wanted to cement herself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the strawweight division and she did just that by submitting Poliana Botelho at UFC Argentina last November.

Song Yadong vs Alejandro Perez
UFC 239 - July 6, 2019
Song Yadong of China finishes Alejandro Perez of Mexico in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Song Yadong of China finishes Alejandro Perez of Mexico in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The lights shine brighter during the UFC's International Fight Week. And Song Yadong showed that he is ready for the biggest fights at 135lbs by knocking out Alejandro Perez in emphatic fashion.

Aspen Ladd vs Sijara Eubanks
UFC Rochester - May 18, 2019
Aspen Ladd elbows Sijara Eubanks in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Aspen Ladd elbows Sijara Eubanks in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Aspen Ladd's rise to contender in the UFC's bantamweight division included a Fight Of The Night slugfest with Sijara Eubanks. It was a great display of what makes Ladd's future so bright. 

Check-out where this fight landed on our Fight Of The Night Power Rankings.

Yana Kunitskaya vs Marion Reneau
UFC Wichita - March 9, 2019
Yana Kunitskaya of Russia punches Marion Reneau in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Intrust Bank Arena on March 9, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Yana Kunitskaya of Russia punches Marion Reneau in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Intrust Bank Arena on March 9, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Yana Kunitskaya's UFC Wichita bout with Marion Reneau showed just how tough she is. It was a bloody, hard-fought bout that in the end saw Kunitskaya get a much deserved win.

Rob Font vs Thomas Almeida
UFC 220 - January 20, 2018
Rob Font punches Thomas Almeida of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Rob Font punches Thomas Almeida of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Knockout power. That's what Rob Font let the world know about when he fought Thomas Almeida at UFC 220. It was a big win in Boston for the fighter out of Massachusetts.

