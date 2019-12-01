Fights To Watch Before UFC DC

The Octagon is back in the U.S. capital for a heavyweight showdown.
Alistair Overeem looks to cap off 2019 with his second win of the year as he takes on the rising Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC DC. The heavyweight battle will surely shape the top of the division heading into 2020 and provide both fighters with an opportunity to make big time noise.
Rozenstruik has been one of the best stories of 2019, winning three fights by knockout so far and if he can add Alistair Overeem to his impressive 2019 resume he will have plenty of options in 2020. Overeem said recently in an interview that the belt is the last thing that he needs to complete in order to finish his career on his terms. It will be interesting to see these two match-up on Saturday on ESPN.
Elsewhere around the card are Rob Font, Yana Kunitskaya, Aspen Ladd, Ricky Simon, Marina Rodriguez, Cynthia Calvillo and more.
Alistair Overeem wanted to bounce back in a big way after dropping his UFC 225 contest to now teammate Curtis Blaydes. He made sure to do just that against Serghei Pavlovich at UFC Beijing last November.
Nine seconds. That's all that Jairzinho Rozenstruik needed to let the world know that he has major power.
Making a statement is critical for fighters inside the rankings. Marina Rodriguez made hers by defeating the well-respected Tecia Torres at UFC Uruguay in August.
Cynthia Calvillo wanted to cement herself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the strawweight division and she did just that by submitting Poliana Botelho at UFC Argentina last November.
The lights shine brighter during the UFC's International Fight Week. And Song Yadong showed that he is ready for the biggest fights at 135lbs by knocking out Alejandro Perez in emphatic fashion.
Aspen Ladd's rise to contender in the UFC's bantamweight division included a Fight Of The Night slugfest with Sijara Eubanks. It was a great display of what makes Ladd's future so bright.
Yana Kunitskaya's UFC Wichita bout with Marion Reneau showed just how tough she is. It was a bloody, hard-fought bout that in the end saw Kunitskaya get a much deserved win.
Knockout power. That's what Rob Font let the world know about when he fought Thomas Almeida at UFC 220. It was a big win in Boston for the fighter out of Massachusetts.
