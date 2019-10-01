Fights To Watch Before UFC Busan

The Octagon has landed in South Korea!
Frankie Edgar has stepped in to fight "The Korean Zombie" on short notice after Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw from UFC Busan. Edgar vs Zombie was a fight that was originally scheduled to go down at the UFC's 25th Anniversary show last November but an injury took Edgar out of that match-up. Now we will finally get to see these two stars go to war in Zombie's home country. It should be an incredible showdown.
Elsewhere on the card is a ranked match-up at light heavyweight between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic. Both fighters are coming off of big time finishes and it will be a high octane battle. A crucial flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Matt Schnell is also set to take place. Pantoja is looking to bounce back after a loss to Deiveson Figueiredo and Schnell is looking to extend his win-streak to five.
The Korean Zombie continues to be one of the biggest stars in the UFC. And with amazing finishes like he pulled off against Renato Moicano at UFC Greenville that won't be changing anytime soon.
Frankie Edgar is a legend for a reason. He proved that once again with an excellent performance against Cub Swanson in a rematch four years in the making.
"No Time" was in full form against Ilir Latifi at UFC Uruguay. Volkan Oezdemir got back on track with a big time KO that added to the Swiss' highlight reel.
Want to see a savage knockout? Aleksandar Rakic connected with a massive head kick that sent Jimi Manuwa collapsing to the canvas early in their UFC Stockholm bout. Without question, it's one of the best KOs of the year. Check it out at one of the links at the top of the article or at the bottom.
Not too many heavyweights can do what Ciryl Gane did at UFC Singapore. He fought hard for three rounds and then finished Don'Tale Mayes with a sick heel hook. It was beyond impressive.
Matt Schnell is "Danger" in a cage. Schnell has been finishing guys and worked his way into a four fight win streak. Take a look at what he did against a tough Jordan Espinosa.
Alexandre Pantoja is one of the best in the flyweight division and he showed why when he fought Wilson Reis at UFC 236 in Atlanta. Pantoja relied on his precision and speed in order to take Reis out quickly.
Raoni Barcelos is a bantamweight that nobody is talking about, not because he is 14-1 but because nobody wants to fight him. He let people know why no one wants to get in the Octagon with him when he defeated Carlos Huachin at UFC 237.
