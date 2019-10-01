Fights To Watch Before UFC Busan

Frankie Edgar has stepped in to fight "The Korean Zombie" on short notice after Brian Ortega was forced to withdraw from UFC Busan. Edgar vs Zombie was a fight that was originally scheduled to go down at the UFC's 25th Anniversary show last November but an injury took Edgar out of that match-up. Now we will finally get to see these two stars go to war in Zombie's home country. It should be an incredible showdown.

Elsewhere on the card is a ranked match-up at light heavyweight between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic. Both fighters are coming off of big time finishes and it will be a high octane battle. A crucial flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Matt Schnell is also set to take place. Pantoja is looking to bounce back after a loss to Deiveson Figueiredo and Schnell is looking to extend his win-streak to five.

Make sure you're ready for the event by watching the collection of fights below on UFC Fight Pass: https://ufcfightpass.com/playlist/2621