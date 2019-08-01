Fights To Watch Before UFC 245

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will finally face former interim champion Colby Covington at UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

This match-up has been a long time coming, with plenty of trash talk and antics building the tension for this highly anticipated bout. Usman's 14 fight win-streak has been impressive to say the least. He's dispatched Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley on his way to becoming champ. And he's done it in dominant fashion.

Covington has put together a seven fight win-streak, with wins over many of the same fighters as Usman. In his last fight he absolutely outclassed former champion Robbie Lawler and continued to make the case that he will be the guy to take out Usman. It is a fight that needs to happen and it is the fight the world will have their eyes on this Saturday.

But wait, there's more.

Featherweight king Max Holloway will look to keep the "Blessed Express" chugging along against surging challenger Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski. Women's MMA "G.O.A.T." Amanda Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight belt once again in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie.

Three title fights has only happened four other times in the history of the promotion and UFC 245 is shaping up to be one of the best cards of the year.