Fights To Watch Before UFC 244

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Oct. 29, 2019

Jorge Masvidal. Nate Diaz. Madison Square Garden. BMF Belt. Does it get much better than this?

UFC 244 is going to be one of the best events this year. From top to bottom the card is stacked and the main event is going to be bananas. Jorge Masvidal has had a magical 2019, with two devastating knockouts over some of the welterweight divisions biggest stars. Nate Diaz's return to the Octagon at UFC 241 was a triumphant one, as he dominated Anthony Pettis in route to calling out Masvidal post-fight.

And here we are. What a ride.

Elsewhere on the star studded card is Kelvin Gastelum, Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and many more.

Jorge Masvidal vs Darren Till
UFC London - March 16, 2019

The start to Jorge Masvidal's incredible 2019 didn't start as planned as he was dropped in the very beginning of his match-up with Liverpool's Darren Till. But he bounced back in a big way, knocking Till out for the first time in his career.

Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis
UFC 241 - August 17, 2109

For three years fans waited to see Nate Diaz back in the Octagon. In Anaheim he made his return and he did not disappoint. He nearly finished Anthony Pettis after reminding fans just how dynamic and fun to watch he is.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Jacare Souza
UFC 224 - May 12, 2019

On the way to the top of the middleweight division is a line of beasts. Kelvin Gastelum took on one of those beasts in Brazil in the form of the great Jacare Souza. It was a close and fun fight, with Gastelum earning the nod in Rio De Janeiro.

Darren Till vs Donald Cerrone
UFC Poland - October 21, 2017

Darren Till's rise was fast and furious. So when he was due to face the well respected Donald Cerrone people expected to get a true read on his talents. They got what they bargained for as Till overwhelmed Cerrone for a first round finish.

Stephen Thompson vs Johny Hendricks
UFC Las Vegas - February 6, 2016

Coming into his match-up with Johny Hendricks, Stephen Thompson was an underdog. Thompson took advantage of the moment and took less than four minutes for "Wonderboy" to take out Hendricks in emphatic fashion.

Vicente Luque vs Bryan Barberena
UFC Phoenix - February 17, 2019

This fight right here is one of the candidates for fight of the year. Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena absolutely brought it in Phoenix. With just seconds to go, in a grueling three round slugfest, Luque was able to finish Barberena in the closing moments of the barn burner. This one is a must watch.

Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov
UFC 229 - October 6, 2019

Derrick Lewis is known for his knockout power. He made that power even more legendary when he knocked Alexander Volkov out in the final seconds of their heavyweight bout at UFC 229.

Gregor Gillespie vs Yancy Medeiros
UFC 230 - November 3, 2018

Gregor Gillespie is a force to be reckoned with and he proved that once again in his total domination of Yancy Medeiros. His control, grappling and ground and pound completely neutralized the dangerous Medeiros.

