Fights To Watch Before UFC 244

UFC 244 is going to be one of the best events this year. From top to bottom the card is stacked and the main event is going to be bananas. Jorge Masvidal has had a magical 2019, with two devastating knockouts over some of the welterweight divisions biggest stars. Nate Diaz's return to the Octagon at UFC 241 was a triumphant one, as he dominated Anthony Pettis in route to calling out Masvidal post-fight.

And here we are. What a ride.

Elsewhere on the star studded card is Kelvin Gastelum, Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, Derrick Lewis and many more.

Take a look at the whole UFC 244 collection on UFC Fight Pass right here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-244-fights-to-watch