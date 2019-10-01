Fights To Watch Before UFC 243

Robert Whittaker is finally back in action and he will look for his third opportunity to fight for UFC gold in Australia. Standing across the cage from him will be Israel Adesanya, whose rise to to the top of the division has been fast and furious. It's an intriguing match-up with more at stake than just a belt. It's Australia vs New Zealand and it's for all the glory.

Elsewhere on the card is Adesanya's teammate, Dan Hooker, who will be fighting fan favorite Al Iaquinta in the co-main event. Both lightweights have cemented their status as two contenders and Saturday's showdown will go a long way in determining who is ready to break into the top five. In addition, Tai Tuivasa and Megan Anderson return to the Octagon on home soil.

Watch the UFC 243 Fight Pass collection: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-243-fights-to-watch