Fights To Watch Before UFC 236

On Saturday the Octagon touches down in Atlanta for the first time in nearly three years, featuring two exciting interim title fights. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up to lightweight to take on the determined and dangerous Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 236. These two stars fought seven years ago with Poirier earning the victory, but plenty has changed. Now Holloway and Poirier will run it back for the lightweight interim strap.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event, as middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya are set to duke it out for the interim title. Gastelum nearly had his shot at champion Robert Whittaker before a freak injury put the champ out of commission, now he is ready to finally have his chance at UFC 236. The undefeated Adesanya envisioned his rise to the top of the fight world and now "The Last Stylebender" is here.

Get ready for UFC 236 by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-236-fights-to-watch