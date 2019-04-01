Fights To Watch Before UFC 236

On Saturday the Octagon touches down in Atlanta for the first time in nearly three years, featuring two exciting interim title fights. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up to lightweight to take on the determined and dangerous Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 236. These two stars fought seven years ago with Poirier earning the victory, but plenty has changed. Now Holloway and Poirier will run it back for the lightweight interim strap.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event, as middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya are set to duke it out for the interim title. Gastelum nearly had his shot at champion Robert Whittaker before a freak injury put the champ out of commission, now he is ready to finally have his chance at UFC 236. The undefeated Adesanya envisioned his rise to the top of the fight world and now "The Last Stylebender" is here.
Beating the greatest featherweight champion of all-time in convincing fashion is tough to do. At UFC 218 Max Holloway took full-advantage of the opportunity to reinforce that first victory over Jose Aldo with another legendary performance.
“The Diamond” versus “The Highlight” more than lived up to the hype, as both fighters delivered a gritty and incredible performance in what was one of the best fights of 2018.
After an important win over a former champion, Gastleum needed a big win over a top contender. That challenge came in the form of veteran Jacare Souza. It was a back and forth affair in which Gastelum and Souza battled it out to the final bell rang in Rio.
“The Last Stylebender” has made the most of every opportunity that the UFC has presented him, and that didn’t change when he faced top-10 middleweight Derek Brunson. Adesanya shined under the bright lights at Madison Square Garden and secured a win that propelled him into title contention.
Guys like Anders and Williams don’t go away easy, so when these two middleweights collided it was an absolute brawl that ended in emphatic fashion.
Sometimes things go according to plan in a fight. For Rountree Jr., his fight against Gokhan Saki at UFC 236 couldn’t have gone any better.
Bouncing back is important in this business, and Alan Jouban did that in a big way against the tough Ben Saunders.
Turner recently decided to make the drop down from welterweight to lightweight, and it paid dividends right away at UFC 234. “The Tarantula” delivered a spectacular performance against newcomer Callan Potter.
The UFC 236 early prelims begin at 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT on UFC Fight Pass, followed by the UFC 236 prelims on ESPN at 8pm/5pm ETPT.
The UFC 236 main card will air live on PPV at 10pm/7pm ETPT.
