Fights To Watch Before UFC 235

Referring to a fight card as “stacked” can often be an exaggeration. That is not the case when discussing UFC 235. From top to bottom, the fights on the event taking place live from Las Vegas on Saturday comprise some of the sport’s biggest stars.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will attempt to defend his championship belt for the first time in 2019 against the surging Anthony Smith. In addition, longtime UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley is set to battle the dangerous Kamaru Usman. While both title fights are sure to provide fireworks, there are some other exciting match-ups to keep your eye on as well.

Get ready for UFC 235 by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Here’s the collection of fights to watch before the actions starts in Las Vegas: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-235-fights-to-watch