Fights To Watch Before UFC Vancouver

Coming off of back-to-back jaw dropping knockouts, Gaethje believes that a big win over the always dangerous Cerrone will be his ticket to a title shot. Gaethje's finishes over James Vick and Edson Barboza show just why he is one of the most exciting fighters in the entire world. Standing across from him will be an old pal of Gaethje's, "Cowboy". After a disappointing doctors stoppage loss at UFC 238, "Cowboy" is looking to get back on the right path to his own shot at the lightweight title.

Elsewhere on the card is a showcase for light heavyweights as Glover Teixeira is set to go to war with Nikita Krylov. In addition, Misha Cirkunov will take on undefeated Jim Crute at 205-lbs. Also making his return to the UFC after a four year hiatus is heavyweight Todd Duffee, he is set to throwdown with Jeff Hughes. The prelims feature a trio of intriguing bantamweight bouts including Dana White Contender Series season 3 graduates Miles Johns and Hunter Azure.

Get ready for UFC Vancouver by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-vancouver-fights-to-watch