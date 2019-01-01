Fights To Watch Before UFC Vancouver

Oh Canada. The UFC is back in Vancouver and it's shaping up to be one heck of an event. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is set to take on Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje in a main event that fight fans cannot wait to see.
Coming off of back-to-back jaw dropping knockouts, Gaethje believes that a big win over the always dangerous Cerrone will be his ticket to a title shot. Gaethje's finishes over James Vick and Edson Barboza show just why he is one of the most exciting fighters in the entire world. Standing across from him will be an old pal of Gaethje's, "Cowboy". After a disappointing doctors stoppage loss at UFC 238, "Cowboy" is looking to get back on the right path to his own shot at the lightweight title.
Elsewhere on the card is a showcase for light heavyweights as Glover Teixeira is set to go to war with Nikita Krylov. In addition, Misha Cirkunov will take on undefeated Jim Crute at 205-lbs. Also making his return to the UFC after a four year hiatus is heavyweight Todd Duffee, he is set to throwdown with Jeff Hughes. The prelims feature a trio of intriguing bantamweight bouts including Dana White Contender Series season 3 graduates Miles Johns and Hunter Azure.
Get ready for UFC Vancouver by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-vancouver-fights-to-watch
In the lead up to UFC Brooklyn, Alexander Hernandez was ruthless on the mic when discussing his opponent Donald Cerrone. But once that Octagon door closed, it was all "Cowboy".
The UFC's lightweight division is full of beasts and one of those beasts is Justin Gaethje. It's no secret that "The Highlight" is one of the most dynamic and incredible fighters in the division. He proved that once again by silencing the rising James Vick in Lincoln, Nebraska.
There's no doubt that UFC veteran Glover Teixeira is one of the top fighters at 205-lbs. So when the suring Ion Cutelaba came to Ft. Lauderdale to take out the wily vet, Teixeira did what he does best - finish the fight.
Before Nikita Krylov took some time away from the UFC, the Ukrainian fighter suffered a submission defeat at the hands of Ovince Saint Preux. Upon returning to the Octagon, Krylov couldn't wait for the opportunity to run it back with OSP and he made the most of that chance.
Talk about a blast from the past. Todd Duffee is back ladies and gentlemen. The heavyweight is back after a four year layoff and he is ready to do some damage. For a refresher on how much of a monster Duffee is, take a look back at his brawl with Anthony Hamilton. Hint: Don't blink.
What a UFC debut. Michel Pereira is a wildly explosive and athletic fighter. He put that on display in his acrobatic victory at UFC Rochester over Danny Roberts.
Antonio Carlos Junior is special once the fight hits the mat. The dude has submitted nearly all of his opponents and at UFC Sao Paulo back in 2017, Jack Marshman became his latest victim.
Jim Crute made his way to the UFC through the farm system that is Dana White's Contender Series. He made an immediate impression with a win over Paul Craig that earned him a showdown with veteran Sam Alvey. Well, a quick showdown. Watch Crute take out Alvey down under at UFC 234.
Don't forget to watch UFC Vancouver live on ESPN+ at 5pm/2pm ETPT for the prelims and at 8pm/5pm ETPT for the main card.