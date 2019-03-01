 Skip to main content
Athletes

Fights To Watch Before UFC Newark

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC Newark
By Gavin Porter • Aug. 2, 2019

A lot will be on the line this Saturday in Newark, NJ. Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face former interim champion Colby Covington. The two used to belong to the same gym, American Top Team, and since Lawler's departure this bout has become personal for Covington.

"Chaos" hasn't fought since earning the interim welterweight belt against Rafael Dos Anjos in June of 2018. There has been a ton of movement since then, with Kamaru Usman defeating Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal making waves with two huge KO victories and Leon Edwards extending his win streak to eight. Lawler's most recent walk to the Octagon came against Ben Askren, but the fight between "Funky" and "Ruthless" would end in controversial fashion.

Circumstances for both fighters couldn't be any bigger and both need a win to keep themselves at the top of the welterweight title picture.

Get ready for UFC Newark by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-newark-fights-to-watch

Colby Covington vs Demian Maia
UFC Sao Paulo - October 28, 2017

Colby Covington wanted to prove that the hype was real. In order to do so, "Chaos" had to travel into enemy territory and take on the dangerous Demian Maia in Sao Paulo. Covington would turn in a dominant performance that left no questions about his ability to handle top level welterweights.

Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald 2
UFC 189 - July 11, 2015

Was there a doubt that this would make the list? This is one of, if not the greatest fight of all time, and it can be watched over and over again. Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald 2 embodies everything that a fight should be. Great talents, adversity and massive heart.

Jim Miller vs Alex White
UFC 228 - September 8, 2018

It's no secret that Jim Miller is dangerous. And at UFC 228, Miller needed a big win against Alex White. The veteran with the most fights in the UFC would come through in a big way in big D.

Clay Guida vs Rafael Dos Anjos
UFC 117 - August 7, 2010

"The Carpenter" has always been a game opponent, so when the UFC put the rising Rafael dos Anjos in front of him at UFC 117, Clay Guida stepped up. Guida and RDA put on a fast paced affair, with Guida getting a late finish over RDA.

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Braga Neto
UFC Fresno - December 9, 2017

Trevin Giles wanted to prove that he was one of the middleweight prospects to keep an eye on, well against Antonio Braga Neto he did just that. Giles used an effective jab, creative boxing and his power to pelt Neto over the course of three rounds. But about halfway into the round, Giles connected with a few punches in a row that sent Neto tumbling to the canvas.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Dennis Bryant
Dana White's Contender Series Season 2 Episode 8 - August 7, 2018

When it comes to Dana White's Contender Series, you can expect fighters to lay it all on the line. Kennedy Nzechukwu held up that standard by earning a huge victory over Dennis Bryant in Season 2 of the show. Nzechukwu's size and reach overwhelmed Bryant and eventually he connected with a head kick that ended the bout.

Jordan Espinosa vs Riley Dutro
Dana White's Contender Series Season 2 Episode 4 - July 10, 2018

Jordan Espinosa wanted to make an impression on Dana White's Contender Series, in order to do so he knew he had to finish his fight against Riley Dutro. With less than ten seconds remaining in the final frame, Espinosa landed a left hook that dropped Dutro and ended the fight and marked the beginning of Espinosa's UFC career.

Claudio Silva vs Nordine Taleb
UFC Liverpool - May 27, 2018

Claudio Silva is a dark horse contender at welterweight. He proved it once again against the tough Nordine Taleb, finishing the fight and adding another W to his win streak (which is currently at 13).

Watch the full UFC Newark collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-newark-fights-to-watch

Make sure you tune into UFC Newark to catch the UFC Newark prelims at 12pm/9am ETPT on ESPN. The UFC Newark main card starts 3pm/12pm ETPT.

