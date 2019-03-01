Fights To Watch Before UFC Newark

"Chaos" hasn't fought since earning the interim welterweight belt against Rafael Dos Anjos in June of 2018. There has been a ton of movement since then, with Kamaru Usman defeating Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal making waves with two huge KO victories and Leon Edwards extending his win streak to eight. Lawler's most recent walk to the Octagon came against Ben Askren, but the fight between "Funky" and "Ruthless" would end in controversial fashion.

Circumstances for both fighters couldn't be any bigger and both need a win to keep themselves at the top of the welterweight title picture.

