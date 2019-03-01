Fights To Watch Before UFC Newark

A lot will be on the line this Saturday in Newark, NJ. Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will face former interim champion Colby Covington. The two used to belong to the same gym, American Top Team, and since Lawler's departure this bout has become personal for Covington.
"Chaos" hasn't fought since earning the interim welterweight belt against Rafael Dos Anjos in June of 2018. There has been a ton of movement since then, with Kamaru Usman defeating Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal making waves with two huge KO victories and Leon Edwards extending his win streak to eight. Lawler's most recent walk to the Octagon came against Ben Askren, but the fight between "Funky" and "Ruthless" would end in controversial fashion.
Circumstances for both fighters couldn't be any bigger and both need a win to keep themselves at the top of the welterweight title picture.
Get ready for UFC Newark by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-newark-fights-to-watch
Colby Covington wanted to prove that the hype was real. In order to do so, "Chaos" had to travel into enemy territory and take on the dangerous Demian Maia in Sao Paulo. Covington would turn in a dominant performance that left no questions about his ability to handle top level welterweights.
Was there a doubt that this would make the list? This is one of, if not the greatest fight of all time, and it can be watched over and over again. Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald 2 embodies everything that a fight should be. Great talents, adversity and massive heart.
It's no secret that Jim Miller is dangerous. And at UFC 228, Miller needed a big win against Alex White. The veteran with the most fights in the UFC would come through in a big way in big D.
"The Carpenter" has always been a game opponent, so when the UFC put the rising Rafael dos Anjos in front of him at UFC 117, Clay Guida stepped up. Guida and RDA put on a fast paced affair, with Guida getting a late finish over RDA.
Trevin Giles wanted to prove that he was one of the middleweight prospects to keep an eye on, well against Antonio Braga Neto he did just that. Giles used an effective jab, creative boxing and his power to pelt Neto over the course of three rounds. But about halfway into the round, Giles connected with a few punches in a row that sent Neto tumbling to the canvas.
When it comes to Dana White's Contender Series, you can expect fighters to lay it all on the line. Kennedy Nzechukwu held up that standard by earning a huge victory over Dennis Bryant in Season 2 of the show. Nzechukwu's size and reach overwhelmed Bryant and eventually he connected with a head kick that ended the bout.
Jordan Espinosa wanted to make an impression on Dana White's Contender Series, in order to do so he knew he had to finish his fight against Riley Dutro. With less than ten seconds remaining in the final frame, Espinosa landed a left hook that dropped Dutro and ended the fight and marked the beginning of Espinosa's UFC career.
Claudio Silva is a dark horse contender at welterweight. He proved it once again against the tough Nordine Taleb, finishing the fight and adding another W to his win streak (which is currently at 13).
Make sure you tune into UFC Newark to catch the UFC Newark prelims at 12pm/9am ETPT on ESPN. The UFC Newark main card starts 3pm/12pm ETPT.