Fights To Watch Before UFC Mexico City

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Sep. 19, 2019

The Octagon is in Mexico City for a high powered featherweight fiesta between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

Watch the UFC Mexico City Fight Pass collection: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-mexico-city-fights-to-watch

Yair Rodriguez vs Andre FIli
UFC 197 - April 22, 2016

In the lead-up to UFC 197 much was made about Yair Rodriguez's potential. Well, he showed just how dynamic, explosive and exciting he is in a dramatic knockout victory over Andre Fili.

Jeremy Stephens vs Dooho Choi
UFC St. Louis - January 14, 2018

No one doubts the heart and power of Jeremy Stephens. He brings it each and every time he steps into the Octagon. At UFC St. Louis in January of 2018, Stephens brought his trademark violence and earned himself a great finish over Dooho Choi.

Carla Esparza vs Cynthia Calvillo
UFC 219 - December 30, 2017

There's a reason why Carla Esparza was the first strawweight champion. It was because of her pressure, ferocity, ability to control the fight and her wrestling. Esparaza put together the perfect mixture of that recipe in a dominant win over Cynthia Calvillo in Las Vegas, NV.

Alexa Grasso vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC 238 - June 8, 2019

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has been at the top of the UFC's strawweight division for years and so when Alexa Grasso absolutely took it to her at UFC 238 it was an eye opener. Watch Grasso's incredible performance and find out why people are so excited to see her match-up with Carla Esparza at UFC Mexico City.

Sergio Pettis vs Brandon Moreno
UFC Mexico City - August 5, 2017

Pitting two fighters in their home country against each other is a sure fire way to get the crowd in a frenzy. The match-up between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno did just that in an exciting match-up between two young talented fighters in the UFC's flyweight division.

Paul Craig vs Magomed Ankalaev
UFC London - March 17, 2018

Ever heard of the phrase "last ditched effort?" That's exactly what Paul Craig did against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC London in March of 2018. With literally one second remaining (you can't make it up), Craig submitted Ankalaev. Yeah. It's wild. Check it out.

Martin Bravo vs Claudio Puelles
UFC Mexico City - November 5, 2016

Martin Bravo wanted to make a splash in his UFC debut and he did just that. Earning an impressive TKO victory over Claudio Puelles in Mexico City.

Irene Aldana vs Lucie Pudilova
UFC 228 - September 8, 2018

Have yourself a war ladies. Irene Aldana and Lucie Pudilova absolute brought the fire to UFC 228. Make sure you check out both of the fighters put it all on the line in a fun fight.

Watch the entire UFC Mexico City collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-mexico-city-fights-to-watch

Make sure you tune into ESPN+ at 8pm/5pm ETPT to see Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens throwdown at UFC Mexico City. The prelims begin on ESPN+ at 5pm/2pm ETPT.

