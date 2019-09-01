Fights To Watch Before UFC Mexico City

The Octagon is in Mexico City for a high powered featherweight fiesta between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.
In the lead-up to UFC 197 much was made about Yair Rodriguez's potential. Well, he showed just how dynamic, explosive and exciting he is in a dramatic knockout victory over Andre Fili.
No one doubts the heart and power of Jeremy Stephens. He brings it each and every time he steps into the Octagon. At UFC St. Louis in January of 2018, Stephens brought his trademark violence and earned himself a great finish over Dooho Choi.
There's a reason why Carla Esparza was the first strawweight champion. It was because of her pressure, ferocity, ability to control the fight and her wrestling. Esparaza put together the perfect mixture of that recipe in a dominant win over Cynthia Calvillo in Las Vegas, NV.
Karolina Kowalkiewicz has been at the top of the UFC's strawweight division for years and so when Alexa Grasso absolutely took it to her at UFC 238 it was an eye opener. Watch Grasso's incredible performance and find out why people are so excited to see her match-up with Carla Esparza at UFC Mexico City.
Pitting two fighters in their home country against each other is a sure fire way to get the crowd in a frenzy. The match-up between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno did just that in an exciting match-up between two young talented fighters in the UFC's flyweight division.
Ever heard of the phrase "last ditched effort?" That's exactly what Paul Craig did against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC London in March of 2018. With literally one second remaining (you can't make it up), Craig submitted Ankalaev. Yeah. It's wild. Check it out.
Martin Bravo wanted to make a splash in his UFC debut and he did just that. Earning an impressive TKO victory over Claudio Puelles in Mexico City.
Have yourself a war ladies. Irene Aldana and Lucie Pudilova absolute brought the fire to UFC 228. Make sure you check out both of the fighters put it all on the line in a fun fight.
