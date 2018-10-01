Fights To Watch Before UFC 242

It's been nearly a full year since Nurmagomedov made Conor McGregor tap in Las Vegas. Since then his profile has only grown and fans cannot wait to see the fighter from Dagestan get back to mauling 155-lb challengers. But the man who will be standing across from him on Saturday is no push over. In fact he's one of the most determined men in the sport. Poirier has worked his way up, brick by brick for a chance to prove that he's the best in the world - and on Saturday he'll finally have that opportunity.

Watch Poirier and Khabib Unify The Lightweight Belt at UFC 242

UFC 242's co-main event should be just as explosive as Edson Barboza and Paul Felder run it back. The first match-up between these two was a firefight, with Barboza pulling ahead on points and earning a unanimous decision. But after years have gone by, it's clear that both fighters have evolved into even more dangerous mixed martial artists. Buckle up, this one is going to be fun.

The rest of the card is littered with fighters on big-time win streaks such as Islam Makachev (6-fight win streak), Mairbek Taisumov (7-fight win streak), Carlos Diego Ferreira (4-fight win steak) and Andrea Lee (3-fight win streak). It's not going to be a card you'll want to miss.

