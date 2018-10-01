 Skip to main content
Athletes

Fights To Watch Before UFC 242

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC 242
By Gavin Porter, on Twitter: @PorterUFCnews • Sep. 6, 2019

The Octagon has touched down once again in Abu Dhabi for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year. UFC superstar and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his much anticipated return against fan favorite and interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

It's been nearly a full year since Nurmagomedov made Conor McGregor tap in Las Vegas. Since then his profile has only grown and fans cannot wait to see the fighter from Dagestan get back to mauling 155-lb challengers. But the man who will be standing across from him on Saturday is no push over. In fact he's one of the most determined men in the sport. Poirier has worked his way up, brick by brick for a chance to prove that he's the best in the world - and on Saturday he'll finally have that opportunity.

Watch Poirier and Khabib Unify The Lightweight Belt at UFC 242

UFC 242's co-main event should be just as explosive as Edson Barboza and Paul Felder run it back. The first match-up between these two was a firefight, with Barboza pulling ahead on points and earning a unanimous decision. But after years have gone by, it's clear that both fighters have evolved into even more dangerous mixed martial artists. Buckle up, this one is going to be fun.

The rest of the card is littered with fighters on big-time win streaks such as Islam Makachev (6-fight win streak), Mairbek Taisumov (7-fight win streak), Carlos Diego Ferreira (4-fight win steak) and Andrea Lee (3-fight win streak). It's not going to be a card you'll want to miss.

Get ready for UFC 242 by watching the past performances of some of the card's biggest stars and prospects.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Darrell Horcher
UFC Tampa - April 16, 2016

After defeating Rafael Dos Anjos, it was clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov was a force to be reckoned with. "The Eagle" would spend 2015 outside of the Octagon but he would return in 2016 against Darrell Horcher in a big way.

Dustin Poirier vs Anthony Pettis
UFC Norfolk - November 11, 2017

Anthony Pettis is one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, there's no doubt about it. Dustin Poirier embraced the challenge and was able to defeat Pettis in a bloody back and forth battle.

Edson Barboza vs Dan Hooker
UFC Milwaukee - December 14, 2018

Watching an Edson Barboza fight makes me anxious. I know at any second he could demolish his opponent with crazy powerful leg kicks, spinning heel kicks, powerful punches and devastating body shots. If you want to see the full range of Barboza's spectacular skills, watch his dominant performance against Dan Hooker at UFC Milwaukee.

Paul Felder vs Charles Oliveira
UFC 218 - December 1, 2017

It's no secret that Paul Felder simply enjoys violence. "The Irish Dragon" unleashed that violence at UFC 218 against submission ace Charles Olivera, earning himself an important win in the lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev vs Kajan Johnson
UFC Calgary - July 27, 2018

There is a reason for all the hype behind Islam Makhachev and it isn't because he is on Nurmagomedov's team. It's because Makhachev is a dominant force in the Octagon and he understands how to take his opponents into deep water and finish them. In his bout with Kajan Johnson in Calgary last July, he showed once again why he is going to be a contender at lightweight.

Curtis Blaydes vs Alistair Overeem
UFC 225 - June 9, 2018

Curtis Blaydes is a beast and if you had any questions about it, just go watch his UFC 225 bout with perennial title challenger Alistair Overeem. "Razor" Blaydes is dominant and displays his vicious ground and pound until the referee is forced to end the fight.

Joanne Calderwood vs Ariane Lipski
UFC Brooklyn - January 19. 2019

"JoJo" Calderwood loves to put on a show and against flyweight prospect Ariane Lipski, she did just that. Calderwood showed developments in her game and gave the "Queen of Violence" a rough introduction to the UFC.

Andrea Lee vs Ashlee Evans-Smith
UFC Phoenix - February 16, 2019

Andrea Lee has been on the rise since making her UFC debut against Veronica Macedo. She knew she was going to have a bigger test in front of her at UFC Phoenix when she battled with Ashlee Evans-Smith. The pressure was not an issue for Lee and she took care of business in dominant fashion.



Don't miss a second of one of UFC's biggest events of the year. UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier early prelims start at 10am ET on Fight Pass. Prelims, headlined by flyweights Joanne Calderwood and Andrea Lee start at 12pm ET on FX.

At 2pm ET, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his belt against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.



