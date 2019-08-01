Fights To Watch Before UFC 241

The Octagon has touched down in Anaheim! UFC 241 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year and the heavyweight belt is on the line. Daniel Cormier will take on Stipe Miocic in a highly anticipated rematch.
Miocic waited out until he got the rematch and for good reason. He defended the heavyweight belt more than anyone in history and he believed it was his right to get an immediate rematch. Now that it is here, he looks to recapture gold.
In the co-main event, Nate Diaz is back and he is ready for "Showtime." And by that I mean Anthony Pettis. It's been a fight long in the making and both fighters are more than hyped to showcase their skills and settle the score. Before that, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa and ready to throw down in a major middleweight contender bout.
It was the super fight. It was the first time that the UFC light heavyweight champion had ever moved up to face the UFC heavyweight champion while holding the 205-lb belt. Daniel Cormier did the unthinkable against Stipe Miocic, ending the fight and enjoying a win for the ages.
Talk about sweet revenge. Stipe Miocic wanted to defend his championship belt against the best of the best. And that meant putting the strap on the line against a man who defeated him in the past. But this time, Miocic would get the better of Junior Dos Santos.
It was the fight that sparked one of the most heated rivalries in all of combat sports. Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 1. This fight is one of the craziest, most fun to watch fights out there. Do yourself a favor and enjoy this one.
Anthony Pettis has been at the top of the MMA scene for a long time, so when "Showtime" got the call to take on the rising Michael Chiesa at UFC 226, he did what he does best.
There might not be a more frightening man at 185-lbs than Yoel Romero. At UFC 221 he showcased that incredible power and raw athleticism against former champion Luke Rockhold.
Paulo Costa status as a legit prospect at middleweight was never in question, but when "The Eraser" demolished his way through the tough and talented Uriah Hall it became clear that Costa was a title contender.
After earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, Sodiq Yusuff wanted to prove that UFC brass made the right choice in bringing him into the UFC. He made sure of that by defeating Suman Mokhtarian in emphatic fashion.
Taking on a fighter on a long win-streak can come with a ton of pressure. But at UFC Rochester, Ian Heinisch added to his own win-streak by defeating the highly thought of Antonio Carlos Junior.
