Fights To Watch Before UFC 241

Miocic waited out until he got the rematch and for good reason. He defended the heavyweight belt more than anyone in history and he believed it was his right to get an immediate rematch. Now that it is here, he looks to recapture gold.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz is back and he is ready for "Showtime." And by that I mean Anthony Pettis. It's been a fight long in the making and both fighters are more than hyped to showcase their skills and settle the score. Before that, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa and ready to throw down in a major middleweight contender bout.

Get ready for UFC 241 by watching the past performances of some of the cards biggest stars and prospects. Watch the collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/fights-to-watch-ufc-241