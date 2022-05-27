Announcements
Following one of the last weeks without any UFC action for a few months, the action returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas with a pair of heavyweight contenders in the main event. Before Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik compete in the headliner to determine the pecking order at heavyweight, several intriguing matchups precede them.
A highly notable matchup in the featherweight division goes down between perennial top-15 presence Dan Ige and undefeated Russian riser Movsar Evolev. Ige looks to bounce back from a hard-fought, razor-close decision to Josh Emmett while Evolev steps up in competition and hopes to graduate into more high-profile matchups from here.
Another compelling bout takes place in the women’s flyweight division when impressive prospect Erin Blanchfield appears for her third UFC bout against the rock-solid and competitive JJ Aldrich in a striker-vs-grappler contest that should shed light on a pair of fighters hoping to jump into the division’s top-15. On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of strawweight veterans in Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz duel with the winner hoping to show there’s plenty of fight left in either veteran.
More Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik
Women’s flyweight
Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich
Welterweight
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis
Flyweight
Jeff Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Bantamweight
Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely
Lightweight
Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis
Flyweight
Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev
Lightweight
Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva
Women’s strawweight
Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Light heavyweight
Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov
Women’s flyweight
Karine Silva vs Poliana Potelho
Featherweight
Michael Trizano vs Luca Almeida
Featherweight
Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev
Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 4pm ET/1pm PT
