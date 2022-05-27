 Skip to main content
Announcements

Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Compelling UFC Action Returns To The APEX On June 4
May. 27, 2022

Following one of the last weeks without any UFC action for a few months, the action returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas with a pair of heavyweight contenders in the main event. Before Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik compete in the headliner to determine the pecking order at heavyweight, several intriguing matchups precede them.

A highly notable matchup in the featherweight division goes down between perennial top-15 presence Dan Ige and undefeated Russian riser Movsar Evolev. Ige looks to bounce back from a hard-fought, razor-close decision to Josh Emmett while Evolev steps up in competition and hopes to graduate into more high-profile matchups from here.

Another compelling bout takes place in the women’s flyweight division when impressive prospect Erin Blanchfield appears for her third UFC bout against the rock-solid and competitive JJ Aldrich in a striker-vs-grappler contest that should shed light on a pair of fighters hoping to jump into the division’s top-15. On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of strawweight veterans in Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz duel with the winner hoping to show there’s plenty of fight left in either veteran.

 

More Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Women’s flyweight

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich

Welterweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis

Flyweight

Jeff Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bantamweight

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely

Lightweight

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis

Flyweight

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev  

Lightweight

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva

Women’s strawweight

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Light heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov

Women’s flyweight

Karine Silva vs Poliana Potelho

Featherweight

Michael Trizano vs Luca Almeida

Featherweight

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev

Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 1pm ET/10am PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 4pm ET/1pm PT

Tags
UFC Vegas 56
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
UFC Nevada License Plate
Announcements

UFC UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATE FOR…

A Portion Of Proceeds From Sales To Benefit The UFC Foundation, A Not-For-Profit Organization Committed To Giving Back To The Community.

More
: