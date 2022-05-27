A highly notable matchup in the featherweight division goes down between perennial top-15 presence Dan Ige and undefeated Russian riser Movsar Evolev. Ige looks to bounce back from a hard-fought, razor-close decision to Josh Emmett while Evolev steps up in competition and hopes to graduate into more high-profile matchups from here.

Another compelling bout takes place in the women’s flyweight division when impressive prospect Erin Blanchfield appears for her third UFC bout against the rock-solid and competitive JJ Aldrich in a striker-vs-grappler contest that should shed light on a pair of fighters hoping to jump into the division’s top-15. On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of strawweight veterans in Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz duel with the winner hoping to show there’s plenty of fight left in either veteran.

More Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Women’s flyweight

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich

Welterweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis

Flyweight

Jeff Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Bantamweight

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely

Lightweight

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis

Flyweight

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev

Lightweight

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva

Women’s strawweight

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Light heavyweight

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov

Women’s flyweight

Karine Silva vs Poliana Potelho

Featherweight

Michael Trizano vs Luca Almeida

Featherweight

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev