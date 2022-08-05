Flyweights Ode’ Osbourne and Tyson Nam clash in an intriguing, all-action matchup that could have ramifications in the top-15 of the division. Youssef Zalal returns to face D’amon Blackshear, and featherweight sluggers Nate Landwehr and David Onama meet in Southern California as well.

Gabriel “Moggly” Benitez faces Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight contest, and Yazmin Jauregui battles Isamin Lucindo in a women’s strawweight bout.

The action inside Pechanga Arena begins at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 13.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any announcements regarding the event.

Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

Women’s strawweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros

Flyweight

Ode Osbourne vs Tyson Nam

Bantamweight

Youssef Zalal vs D’amon Blackshear

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama