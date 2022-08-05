 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz

The Fight Card For UFC's Return To San Diego Rounds Out With A Collection Of Intriguing Bouts
Aug. 5, 2022

The Octagon returns to beautiful San Diego, California, for the first time since 2015 and for the fourth time overall when bantamweights Marlon “Chito” Vera faces former champion Dominick Cruz on August 13. The fight card features plenty of exciting matchups, including five more announced here.

Flyweights Ode’ Osbourne and Tyson Nam clash in an intriguing, all-action matchup that could have ramifications in the top-15 of the division. Youssef Zalal returns to face D’amon Blackshear, and featherweight sluggers Nate Landwehr and David Onama meet in Southern California as well.

Gabriel “Moggly” Benitez faces Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight contest, and Yazmin Jauregui battles Isamin Lucindo in a women’s strawweight bout.

The action inside Pechanga Arena begins at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 13.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for any announcements regarding the event.

Women’s strawweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight

Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros

Flyweight

Ode Osbourne vs Tyson Nam

Bantamweight

Youssef Zalal vs D’amon Blackshear

Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz, Live From Pechanga Arena In San Diego, California Prelims Begin at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

UFC Vegas 59
