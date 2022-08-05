The Fight Card For UFC's Return To San Diego Rounds Out With A Collection Of Intriguing Bouts
Aug. 5, 2022
The Octagon returns to beautiful San Diego, California, for the first time since 2015 and for the fourth time overall when bantamweights Marlon “Chito” Vera faces former champion Dominick Cruz on August 13. The fight card features plenty of exciting matchups, including five more announced here.
Flyweights Ode’ Osbourne and Tyson Nam clash in an intriguing, all-action matchup that could have ramifications in the top-15 of the division. Youssef Zalal returns to face D’amon Blackshear, and featherweight sluggers Nate Landwehr and David Onama meet in Southern California as well.
Gabriel “Moggly” Benitez faces Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight contest, and Yazmin Jauregui battles Isamin Lucindo in a women’s strawweight bout.
The action inside Pechanga Arena begins at 1:30 p.m. PT on August 13.
Fights Coming To UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
Women’s strawweight
Yazmin Jauregui vs Iasmin Lucindo
Lightweight
Gabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros
Flyweight
Ode Osbourne vs Tyson Nam
Bantamweight
Youssef Zalal vs D’amon Blackshear
Featherweight
Nate Landwehr vs David Onama
